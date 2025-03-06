Crime And Law

1 arrested in connection to deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station

By Miles Montgomery
Man dead after fight at DeKalb County gas station (WSB-TV)
By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a gas station on Covington Highway after 10:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Police arrested William Cooper in connection to the deadly shooting. He faces malice murder charges. According to investigators, the victim was involved in a fight at the gas station.


