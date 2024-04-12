While inflation has fallen from 2022 peaks, high prices are still eating into household budgets. Many Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Home prices, rent, and food inflation, as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years, are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before. In the first two months of 2024, Americans were able to save about 3.9% of their disposable income, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, well below historic levels.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Georgia using rankings from Niche.

#30. Heard County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 487

- Population: 11,489

- Median household income: $62,965

- Median home value: $134,900 (71% own)

- Median rent: $815 (29% rent)

#29. Worth County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 485

- Population: 20,706

- Median household income: $56,496

- Median home value: $98,000 (73% own)

- Median rent: $875 (27% rent)

#28. Turner County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 476

- Population: 8,894

- Median household income: $39,666

- Median home value: $85,600 (68% own)

- Median rent: $617 (32% rent)

#27. Macon County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 456

- Population: 12,099

- Median household income: $33,960

- Median home value: $78,100 (62% own)

- Median rent: $627 (38% rent)

#26. Wilkes County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 452

- Population: 9,610

- Median household income: $51,780

- Median home value: $92,500 (66% own)

- Median rent: $777 (34% rent)

#25. Jenkins County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 430

- Population: 8,704

- Median household income: $31,463

- Median home value: $81,800 (83% own)

- Median rent: $665 (17% rent)

#24. Coffee County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 408

- Population: 43,056

- Median household income: $48,398

- Median home value: $122,500 (66% own)

- Median rent: $702 (34% rent)

#23. Charlton County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 406

- Population: 12,547

- Median household income: $45,770

- Median home value: $107,500 (74% own)

- Median rent: $704 (26% rent)

#22. Wilkinson County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 339

- Population: 8,852

- Median household income: $40,757

- Median home value: $87,600 (80% own)

- Median rent: $715 (20% rent)

#21. Montgomery County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 334

- Population: 8,687

- Median household income: $49,138

- Median home value: $105,300 (76% own)

- Median rent: $684 (24% rent)

#20. Marion County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 329

- Population: 7,508

- Median household income: $48,836

- Median home value: $111,300 (77% own)

- Median rent: $663 (23% rent)

#19. Bacon County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 322

- Population: 11,138

- Median household income: $43,938

- Median home value: $95,600 (72% own)

- Median rent: $685 (28% rent)

#18. Jefferson County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 320

- Population: 15,591

- Median household income: $46,865

- Median home value: $90,900 (67% own)

- Median rent: $701 (33% rent)

#17. Screven County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 295

- Population: 14,026

- Median household income: $49,941

- Median home value: $107,800 (74% own)

- Median rent: $632 (26% rent)

#16. Dooly County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 227

- Population: 11,236

- Median household income: $54,109

- Median home value: $94,500 (70% own)

- Median rent: $717 (30% rent)

#15. Tattnall County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 223

- Population: 24,309

- Median household income: $51,868

- Median home value: $115,600 (70% own)

- Median rent: $609 (30% rent)

#14. Emanuel County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 211

- Population: 22,907

- Median household income: $47,905

- Median home value: $87,500 (57% own)

- Median rent: $724 (43% rent)

#13. Burke County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 206

- Population: 24,337

- Median household income: $50,321

- Median home value: $98,300 (73% own)

- Median rent: $747 (27% rent)

#12. Appling County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 189

- Population: 18,441

- Median household income: $43,268

- Median home value: $88,500 (72% own)

- Median rent: $683 (28% rent)

#11. Chattooga County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 184

- Population: 24,902

- Median household income: $43,556

- Median home value: $86,400 (68% own)

- Median rent: $753 (32% rent)

#10. Telfair County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 181

- Population: 12,619

- Median household income: $41,801

- Median home value: $90,000 (74% own)

- Median rent: $644 (26% rent)

#9. Calhoun County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 130

- Population: 5,594

- Median household income: $48,663

- Median home value: $77,100 (65% own)

- Median rent: $676 (35% rent)

#8. Atkinson County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 114

- Population: 8,265

- Median household income: $38,007

- Median home value: $77,100 (67% own)

- Median rent: $566 (33% rent)

#7. Twiggs County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 101

- Population: 7,955

- Median household income: $50,446

- Median home value: $89,300 (89% own)

- Median rent: $727 (11% rent)

#6. Warren County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 97

- Population: 5,197

- Median household income: $45,091

- Median home value: $82,700 (72% own)

- Median rent: $674 (28% rent)

#5. Johnson County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 47

- Population: 9,225

- Median household income: $47,796

- Median home value: $81,300 (73% own)

- Median rent: $590 (27% rent)

#4. Clinch County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 44

- Population: 6,713

- Median household income: $53,350

- Median home value: $73,900 (73% own)

- Median rent: $547 (27% rent)

#3. Stewart County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 36

- Population: 5,121

- Median household income: $43,094

- Median home value: $72,500 (60% own)

- Median rent: $588 (40% rent)

#2. Wheeler County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 13

- Population: 7,550

- Median household income: $36,354

- Median home value: $82,600 (68% own)

- Median rent: $414 (32% rent)

#1. Wilcox County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 4

- Population: 8,839

- Median household income: $46,759

- Median home value: $65,300 (74% own)

- Median rent: $611 (26% rent)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 32 states.