Cost of holiday meals may cost a little less this year

WASHINGTON, DC — As you shop this weekend for your Thanksgiving dinner, it’ll cost you a little less.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of the holiday meal dropped after retailers implemented a 16% drop in the price of a 16-pound turkey.

In a statement, the Farm Bureau said while the wholesale price for fresh turkey is up from 2024, grocery stores are featuring Thanksgiving deals and are attempting to draw consumer demand back to turkey, leading to lower retail prices for the holiday bird.

Gary Joiner with the Texas Farm Bureau says there are some things that will cost more. Sweet potatoes are up 37%.