News

Cost of holiday meals may cost a little less this year

By WSB Radio News Staff
Homemade Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner with Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, and Corn
Thanksgiving dinner deals FILE PHOTO: Walmart and Aldi are already planning their Thanksgiving dinners. (Brent Hofacker/Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, DC — As you shop this weekend for your Thanksgiving dinner, it’ll cost you a little less.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of the holiday meal dropped after retailers implemented a 16% drop in the price of a 16-pound turkey.

In a statement, the Farm Bureau said while the wholesale price for fresh turkey is up from 2024, grocery stores are featuring Thanksgiving deals and are attempting to draw consumer demand back to turkey, leading to lower retail prices for the holiday bird.

Gary Joiner with the Texas Farm Bureau says there are some things that will cost more. Sweet potatoes are up 37%.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!