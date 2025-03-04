Cities pioneering smart tech and sustainability: San Francisco, NYC, and D.C. among America's top smart cities of 2025

The concept of smart cities has evolved from a futuristic vision to a tangible reality, with urban centers worldwide integrating technology and sustainability to enhance the quality of life for their residents. These cities employ data analytics, innovative infrastructure and eco-friendly initiatives to create connected and efficient urban environments.

So which are 2025's top smart cities? To identify the U.S. cities making the biggest strides in technology-driven urban development, CoworkingCafe analyzed more than 370 U.S. cities across 13 key metrics, including AI and IoT company presence, free Wi-Fi availability, zero-waste programs, transportation connectivity, and tech job opportunities.

These metrics were categorized into three weighted groups: Smart Infrastructure and Connectivity (45%), Sustainability and Green Initiatives (35%), and Tech Job Market (20%), ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of technology-driven urban development.

Chart titled “smart city powerhouses: The U.S. top 10 for tech and sustainability. (Stacker/Stacker)

West Coast and Northeast Outpace the Nation in Smart City Development

When it comes to smart city innovations across the U.S., the West Coast and Northeastern regions lead the way in adopting cutting-edge technology for urban sustainability. California stands out as a national frontrunner, with four cities—San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego—ranking among the top 10. These cities leverage advanced data analytics, IoT infrastructure, and AI-driven solutions to enhance energy efficiency, optimize transportation, and reduce carbon footprints.

Meanwhile, the Northeast, led by Washington, D.C., and New York City, excels in integrating smart transit systems, green buildings, and digital governance platforms to create more efficient and sustainable urban environments.

1. San Francisco – 70 points

San Francisco tops the list as the smartest city in 2025, with a total smart city score of 70. As the epicenter of Silicon Valley, San Francisco attracts top-tier talent and fosters innovation, boasting 39.72 tech jobs advertised per 1,000 jobs in the area. The city has the highest concentration of AI and IoT companies nationwide, driving smart technology innovation.

Sustainable transportation is also a major focus, with 42 electric vehicle promotion actions such as priority or discounted parking for EVs and purchasing incentives. Remote work is made easy in the City, with San Francisco offering 70 coworking locations and 149 free Wi-Fi hotspots, making sure professionals remain connected. Additionally, the city's focus on digital equity ensures that all residents have access to affordable, high-quality internet through strategic partnerships and digital literacy programs.

2. New York City – 62 points

New York City follows closely with a score of 62, leading in several smart city metrics. The Big Apple offers an impressive 379 coworking spaces, ranking first nationwide for this metric and fostering a collaborative environment for professionals. New York also excels in Wi-Fi availability, with 162 free hotspots, making digital access a breeze. Its robust transportation infrastructure features six airports within a 70-mile radius, ensuring global connectivity for professionals who are always on the go.

Hosting 276 AI companies, the city is a leader in artificial intelligence advancements, second only to San Francisco. Sustainability efforts include strong zero-waste programs, extensive EV charging infrastructure, and a high percentage of electric and hybrid public transport vehicles, contributing to greener mobility solutions. Government initiatives like the NYC Smart City Testbed Program inspire innovation by streamlining the process for piloting emerging technologies across city agencies. Moreover, the LinkNYC project replaces old payphones with free Wi-Fi kiosks, making digital connectivity a given for residents and visitors alike.

3. San Jose – 55 points

San Jose, the unofficial capital of Silicon Valley, ranks third with a smart city score of 55. It leads in tech job availability, with 57.53 such jobs advertised—more than any other U.S. city. Major tech companies, including Apple, Google, and Adobe, contribute to this booming job market. A high concentration of AI and IoT companies propels advancements in smart city solutions.

San Jose promotes EV adoption through 39 electric vehicle promotion actions—ranking third for this metric—and a significant number of charging stations at 575. Sustainability is a core focus, with strong zero-waste initiatives and 235 LEED-certified buildings. San Jose fosters innovation through collaborations like its Smart City Vision, AI-driven municipal services, digital inclusion initiatives with tech giants, and broadband expansion projects, integrating smart city technologies into urban life.

4. Washington, D.C. – 53 points

Washington, D.C., earns its place with a smart city score of 53, excelling in government-backed tech employment, boasting 47.99 advertised tech positions. This puts the nation's capital in the second position for this specific metric. The city is a leader in sustainable architecture, with 1,964 LEED-certified green buildings.

With 79 coworking spaces and 110 free Wi-Fi hotspots, the professional community in Washington, D.C., stays well connected. Advanced transportation policies, including extensive electric vehicle promotion and a high percentage of electric and hybrid public transportation vehicles, enhance urban mobility. The city's focus on sustainability is further exemplified by initiatives aimed at improving air quality and reducing environmental impact, making it a model for sustainable urban planning.

5. Austin – 50 points

Austin ranks fifth with a score of 50, driven by rapid tech job growth, with 42,96 jobs advertised. The city ensures connectivity for professionals with 71 coworking spaces and 156 free Wi-Fi hotspots. Its robust EV infrastructure includes 622 charging stations, supporting the adoption of electric vehicles. Austin's strong IoT industry presence fosters the development of smart technologies, while its expanding AI sector contributes to its reputation as an innovation hub. City policies that encourage tech innovation and sustainability position Austin as a leader in smart city initiatives.

6. Seattle – 47 points

Seattle secures the sixth spot with a smart city score of 47. The city ranks high in tech job availability, with 38,32 positions advertised, supported by major employers like Microsoft and Amazon. Seattle has 63 coworking spaces, 175 free Wi-Fi hotspots and a well-developed zero-waste program. With strong air quality, a high concentration of AI and IoT firms and leading broadband speeds, Seattle ensures a seamless digital experience for residents. Additionally, with five airports within 70 miles, ranking second for this specific metric, Seattle expands its connectivity beyond its borders.

7. Los Angeles – 46 points

Los Angeles ranks seventh with a score of 45.83, known for its extensive EV infrastructure, with 1,605 electric vehicle charging stations, the highest among all cities. The city provides 85 coworking spaces and 98 free Wi-Fi hotspots, making it a hub for digital connectivity. With 21,68 tech jobs advertised, LA remains a powerhouse in creative and digital industries. Its six airports make it a major transportation hub, supporting global connectivity. The city is also home to a significant number of AI companies, helping drive technological advancements.

8. Boston – 44 points

Boston ranks eighth with a score of 44, excelling in EV adoption with high charging infrastructure and promotion policies. Specifically, Boston hosts 521 charging points and ranks ninth nationally in EV promotion actions. The city is home to 48 coworking spaces, 65 free Wi-Fi locations, and a significant number of LEED-certified green buildings—489.

It is also a leader in AI and IoT company presence, making it a stronghold for technological advancement. Boston's commitment to sustainability and innovation is driven by initiatives like the Smart City Playbook, the Boston Green New Deal and the Smart Utilities Program, which integrate smart technologies, promote carbon neutrality and enhance urban development.

9. San Diego – 39 points

San Diego lands in ninth place with a smart city score of 39. The city has a high EV adoption rate, offering 757 charging stations. It provides 75 coworking spaces, 128 free Wi-Fi hotspots, and 26,09 tech job opportunities. San Diego is recognized for its high air quality, making it an ideal location for sustainable urban living.

The city's high percentage of electric and hybrid public transportation vehicles and strong zero-waste initiatives further contribute to its smart city status. The local government has implemented numerous smart initiatives, including investments in smart water management and digital government services to improve efficiency.

10. Philadelphia – 38 points

Philadelphia rounds out the top ten, scoring 38. The city excels in the percentage of electric/hybrid public transportation vehicles. As a matter of fact, 78.2% of its public transport is green, landing Philly in fourth place for this metric. It provides 58 coworking spaces and 75 free Wi-Fi hotspots, and has a strong zero-waste program. Philadelphia ranks well in AI innovation, supporting the development of cutting-edge technologies with 12 AI companies. The city also has a solid EV infrastructure, transportation connectivity, and strong broadband speed infrastructure, making it a leader in smart city planning. The local government has invested in smart lighting, traffic management systems, and digital services that enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Table showing top 20 smart cities across the U.S. (Stacker/Stacker)

Methodology

This study analyzed 377 cities with a minimum population of 100,000 with complete datasets. The final score was determined by comparing data points across cities.

Smart Infrastructure and Connectivity (45% weight)

Coworking spaces and remote work accessibility (10 points)

Number of free WiFi hotspots (10 points) : Data sourced from www.wififreespot.com.

: Data sourced from www.wififreespot.com. Median broadband download speeds (10 points) : Retrieved from www.speedtest.net.

: Retrieved from www.speedtest.net. Number of AI companies (20 points) : Information gathered from Crunchbase.

: Information gathered from Crunchbase. Number of IoT (Internet-of-Things) companies (20 points) : Sourced from Crunchbase.

: Sourced from Crunchbase. Number of airports (10 points) : Data from national aviation databases.

: Data from national aviation databases. Percentage of electric and hybrid public transportation (20 points): Collected from APTA Public Transportation Vehicle Database – 2024.

Green Infrastructure (35% weight)

Air Quality Index (15 points, lower values score higher) : 2024 data collected from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

: 2024 data collected from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Electric vehicle charging points (25 points) : Compiled from the Department of Energy.

: Compiled from the Department of Energy. Electric vehicle promotion activities (25 points) : Derived from city government initiatives and public policy records.

: Derived from city government initiatives and public policy records. Number of LEED-certified green buildings (25 points) : Data from the U.S. Green Building Council.

: Data from the U.S. Green Building Council. Zero Waste programs (10 points): Based on municipal records and environmental databases gathered by Wastedive.

Tech Job Market (20% weight)

Number of tech jobs advertised (100 points): Data sourced from OEWS.