Cities attracting the most millennials

In just one year, 5.49 million millennials moved to large U.S. cities. While about 73% of these transplants moved to a big city within their current state of residence, another 19% traversed states to start new—and nearly 8% came to these cities from abroad. Millennials are often in their prime earning years, and many have young families, which may significantly impact the communities they join and leave.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 271 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of people between the ages of 25 and 44 who recently moved in.

Key Findings

In these two cities, millennials who have recently moved in make up over 12% of the population. Alexandria, Virginia, saw the highest influx of millennials relative to its population, with 12.67%—or 19,486— moving in during 2023, approximately 46% of whom came from out of state. Cambridge, Massachusetts, ranked second, with millennials making up 12.15% of new residents, or 14,197 people, 39% of whom relocated from outside the state.

While Sunnyvale and Santa Clara made the top 10 cities where millennials are moving to, more California cities rank at the bottom of the list. Jurupa Valley ranked last with 2.35% of its population comprising new millennial transplants. Other cities that were among the 10 least popular include Santa Ana (2.58%), Elk Grove (2.60%), San Bernardino (2.78%), Oxnard (2.78%), Ontario (2.96%), El Monte (3.08%), Garden Grove (3.11%) and Modesto (3.12%). Seattle has the largest segment of millennials relative to its population. Just over 42% of Seattle residents are between the ages of 25 and 44. Seattle also ranked fifth overall for most popular places for millennials to move to, with 11.51% of its population made up of millennials who moved in in 2023.

Table showing where millennials are moving. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 20 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 12.67%

Number of millennials moved in: 19,486

Total population (1 year and older): 153,790

Total number of millennials: 60,815

Millennials moved in from the same county: 4,680

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 5,795

Millennials moved in from a different state: 8,252

Millennials moved in from abroad: 760

Median household income: $110,294

Median monthly housing costs: $2,105

Millennials relative to the total population: 39.54% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 12.15%

Number of millennials moved in: 14,197

Total population (1 year and older): 116,843

Total number of millennials: 47,510

Millennials moved in from the same county: 4,933

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 3,741

Millennials moved in from a different state: 3,166

Millennials moved in from abroad: 2,356

Median household income: $134,307

Median monthly housing costs: $2,789

Millennials relative to the total population: 40.66% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 11.78%

Number of millennials moved in: 83,447

Total population (1 year and older): 708,432

Total number of millennials: 290,134

Millennials moved in from the same county: 33,816

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 25,735

Millennials moved in from a different state: 21,655

Millennials moved in from abroad: 2,241

Median household income: $94,157

Median monthly housing costs: $1,886

Millennials relative to the total population: 40.95% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 11.63%

Number of millennials moved in: 12,189

Total population (1 year and older): 104,836

Total number of millennials: 41,267

Millennials moved in from the same county: 5,909

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 3,813

Millennials moved in from a different state: 1,666

Millennials moved in from abroad: 800

Median household income: $110,401

Median monthly housing costs: $1,894

Millennials relative to the total population: 39.36% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 11.51%

Number of millennials moved in: 86,049

Total population (1 year and older): 747,884

Total number of millennials: 314,788

Millennials moved in from the same county: 51,638

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 5,166

Millennials moved in from a different state: 23,515

Millennials moved in from abroad: 5,731

Median household income: $120,608

Median monthly housing costs: $2,155

Millennials relative to the total population: 42.09% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 11.20%

Number of millennials moved in: 16,754

Total population (1 year and older): 149,575

Total number of millennials: 58,401

Millennials moved in from the same county: 9,111

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 2,967

Millennials moved in from a different state: 2,515

Millennials moved in from abroad: 2,161

Median household income: $189,443

Median monthly housing costs: $3,012

Millennials relative to the total population: 39.04% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 10.88%

Number of millennials moved in: 14,082

Total population (1 year and older): 129,396

Total number of millennials: 52,349

Millennials moved in from the same county: 8,396

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 2,616

Millennials moved in from a different state: 2,185

Millennials moved in from abroad: 885

Median household income: $166,228

Median monthly housing costs: $2,941

Millennials relative to the total population: 40.46% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 10.78%

Number of millennials moved in: 24,982

Total population (1 year and older): 231,669

Total number of millennials: 89,891

Millennials moved in from the same county: 7,395

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 5,233

Millennials moved in from a different state: 10,121

Millennials moved in from abroad: 2,234

Median household income: $140,219

Median monthly housing costs: $2,360

Millennials relative to the total population: 38.80% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 10.69%

Number of millennials moved in: 103,738

Total population (1 year and older): 970,338

Total number of millennials: 395,776

Millennials moved in from the same county: 55,591

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 21,403

Millennials moved in from a different state: 19,890

Millennials moved in from abroad: 6,854

Median household income: $91,501

Median monthly housing costs: $1,828

Millennials relative to the total population: 40.79% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 10.49%

Number of millennials moved in: 33,226

Total population (1 year and older): 316,702

Total number of millennials: 115,668

Millennials moved in from the same county: 17,216

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 8,210

Millennials moved in from a different state: 4,847

Millennials moved in from abroad: 2,953

Median household income: $69,414

Median monthly housing costs: $1,762

Millennials relative to the total population: 36.52%

Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 10%

Number of millennials moved in: 67,013

Total population (1 year and older): 670,127

Total number of millennials: 258,814

Millennials moved in from the same county: 36,390

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 0

Millennials moved in from a different state: 24,465

Millennials moved in from abroad: 6,159

Median household income: $108,210

Median monthly housing costs: $2,083

Millennials relative to the total population: 38.62% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.64%

Number of millennials moved in: 14,463

Total population (1 year and older): 149,955

Total number of millennials: 53,175

Millennials moved in from the same county: 7,414

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 749

Millennials moved in from a different state: 3,197

Millennials moved in from abroad: 3,103

Median household income: $158,253

Median monthly housing costs: $2,551

Millennials relative to the total population: 35.46% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.50%

Number of millennials moved in: 12,441

Total population (1 year and older): 130,895

Total number of millennials: 41,073

Millennials moved in from the same county: 8,193

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 685

Millennials moved in from a different state: 2,654

Millennials moved in from abroad: 909

Median household income: $61,422

Median monthly housing costs: $1,038

Millennials relative to the total population: 31.38% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.46%

Number of millennials moved in: 59,078

Total population (1 year and older): 624,727

Total number of millennials: 229,791

Millennials moved in from the same county: 32,810

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 10,372

Millennials moved in from a different state: 13,704

Millennials moved in from abroad: 2,192

Median household income: $86,057

Median monthly housing costs: $1,746

Millennials relative to the total population: 36.78% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.38%

Number of millennials moved in: 39,389

Total population (1 year and older): 419,780

Total number of millennials: 158,333

Millennials moved in from the same county: 20,511

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 7,673

Millennials moved in from a different state: 9,757

Millennials moved in from abroad: 1,448

Median household income: $81,001

Median monthly housing costs: $1,506

Millennials relative to the total population: 37.72% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.14%

Number of millennials moved in: 26,736

Total population (1 year and older): 292,429

Total number of millennials: 100,080

Millennials moved in from the same county: 11,099

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 6,781

Millennials moved in from a different state: 7,055

Millennials moved in from abroad: 1,801

Median household income: $80,064

Median monthly housing costs: $1,567

Millennials relative to the total population: 34.22% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.12%

Number of millennials moved in: 46,086

Total population (1 year and older): 505,496

Total number of millennials: 183,397

Millennials moved in from the same county: 21,683

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 12,776

Millennials moved in from a different state: 9,848

Millennials moved in from abroad: 1,779

Median household income: $85,880

Median monthly housing costs: $1,812

Millennials relative to the total population: 36.28% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.04%

Number of millennials moved in: 11,534

Total population (1 year and older): 127,615

Total number of millennials: 35,962

Millennials moved in from the same county: 5,953

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 1,786

Millennials moved in from a different state: 2,918

Millennials moved in from abroad: 877

Median household income: $53,775

Median monthly housing costs: $1,242

Millennials relative to the total population: 28.18% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 9.02%

Number of millennials moved in: 13,163

Total population (1 year and older): 145,911

Total number of millennials: 45,947

Millennials moved in from the same county: 6,310

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 3,240

Millennials moved in from a different state: 3,170

Millennials moved in from abroad: 444

Median household income: $56,823

Median monthly housing costs: $1,355

Millennials relative to the total population: 31.49% Percent of population represented by new millennial transplants: 8.90%

Number of millennials moved in: 13,742

Total population (1 year and older): 154,379

Total number of millennials: 53,793

Millennials moved in from the same county: 3,522

Millennials moved in from a different county, same state: 6,727

Millennials moved in from a different state: 2,699

Millennials moved in from abroad: 794

Median household income: $83,987

Median monthly housing costs: $1,755

Millennials relative to the total population: 34.84%

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. This SmartAsset study included 271 cities that had available data and 100,000 or more people aged 1 or over. Millennials were defined as those aged 25 to 44. Cities were ranked by the percentage of the total population represented by millennials who moved into the city in 2023.