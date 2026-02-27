zedspider // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cheapest gas stations in every state Feb. 27, 2026

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Love's Travel Stop (8400 County Farm Rd, Irvington): $2.19

#2. Alabama National Guard (1730 Cong W L Dickinson Dr, Montgomery): $2.29

#3. Murphy USA (2950 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika): $2.33

Alaska

#1. Tesoro (10160 W Parks Hwy, Meadow Lakes): $3.24

#1. Speedway Express (7172 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla): $3.24

#1. Turner's Corner (8238 E Turner Rd, Palmer): $3.24

Arizona

#1. Chevron (3160 N Toltec Rd, Eloy): $2.44

#2. Sam's Club ( 4701 N Stone Ave, Tucson): $2.49

#2. Shell (405 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.49

Arkansas

#1. Walmart (935-1 S Holly St, Siloam Springs): $2.16

#2. Jiffy Trip (550 US-412, Siloam Springs): $2.19

#2. Jiffy Trip (4295 US-412, Siloam Springs): $2.19

California

#1. Wintun Mini Mart (3790 State Hwy 45, Colusa): $3.46

#2. Amplify (1935 S Del Mar Ave, San Gabriel): $3.59

#2. 76 (12720 Main St, Hesperia): $3.59

Colorado

#1. Everyday (17840 Cottonwood Dr, Parker): $2.06

#1. QuikTrip (16791 Market St, Parker): $2.06

#3. Shell (7273 E Evans Ave, Denver): $2.11

Connecticut

#1. Gulf (2420 Dixwell Ave, Hamden): $2.39

#2. The Road Runner (575 Main St, Ansonia): $2.49

#3. Shell (71 Middle St, Bristol): $2.52

Delaware

#1. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.63

#2. BP (2701 Concord Pike, Talleyville): $2.66

#2. Gulf (1801 Concord Pike, Talleyville): $2.66

Florida

#1. RaceTrac (300 Tradeport Dr, Orlando): $1.44

#2. Dodge's Store (1 Eglin Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.39

#3. Marathon (4731 N US-231, Panama City): $2.40

Georgia

#1. RaceTrac (11515 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell): $1.42

#2. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.26

#3. Enmarket (609 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins): $2.29

Hawaii

#1. Costco (4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei): $3.59

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.59

#1. AAFES (BLDG 550, Fort Shafter): $3.59

Idaho

#1. Sinclair (9 E Ellis St, Paul): $2.61

#2. Texaco (3480 E 17th St, Ammon): $2.63

#3. Phillips 66 (1625 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls): $2.64

Illinois

#1. Casey's (317 S Business 51, Assumption): $2.43

#2. Love's Travel Stop (809 Moore Ave, Tuscola): $2.44

#2. Road Ranger (1112 E Southline Rd, Tuscola): $2.44

Indiana

#1. Costco (9010 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis): $2.26

#2. Love's Travel Stop (2698 US-35 N, Richmond): $2.29

#2. Walmart (3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis): $2.29

Iowa

#1. Collins FAST STOP Express (207 1st Ave, Collins): $1.90

#2. BP (110 E JEFFERSON ST, Delaware): $1.99

#3. Costco (4000 NE Spectrum Dr, Ankeny): $2.09

Kansas

#1. Cenex (303 Delaware Ave, Kismet): $2.06

#2. Casey's (428 S 1st Street, Wakeeney): $2.09

#2. Fuel 24:7 (716 S 1st St, Wakeeney): $2.09

Kentucky

#1. Murphy USA (1135 Barret Blvd., Henderson): $2.23

#1. Marathon (109 Quisenberry Ave, Danville): $2.23

#3. Casey's (721 N Green St, Henderson): $2.25

Louisiana

#1. Sunoco (43388 Happywoods Rd, Hammond): $1.99

#2. Circle K (2470 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City): $2.13

#2. Sprint Mart (1123 Carter St, Vidalia): $2.13

Maine

#1. K & D Corner Store (185 Wakefield Rd, West Newfield): $2.59

#2. Fabian (363 Western Ave, Augusta): $2.64

#2. Buxton Mini Mart (10 Turkey Ln, Buxton): $2.64

Maryland

#1. Carroll Motor Fuels (2801 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore): $2.55

#2. Wawa (10335 Supercenter Dr, Hagerstown): $2.57

#3. Love's Travel Stop (14188 Perini Avenue, Hagerstown): $2.59

Massachusetts

#1. Gulf (117 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater): $2.46

#2. New World (359 Bedford St, Whitman): $2.47

#3. Costco (125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield): $2.49

Michigan

#1. Shell (31350 Michigan Ave, Westland): $2.29

#2. Ammex Duty Free (3400 W Fort St, Detroit): $2.34

#3. SNK (5001 E Davison St, Detroit): $2.35

Minnesota

#1. Members Carwash and Fuel (9950 Rockford Rd Service Dr, Plymouth): $2.29

#2. Kisch Oil (17470 113th Ave N, Maple Grove): $2.30

#3. BP (402 Wren Tr NW, Backus): $2.34

Mississippi

#1. Murphy Express (11 Tyner Rd, Petal): $2.15

#2. Texaco (589 W Union Rd , Picayune): $2.16

#3. Walmart (4150 Goodman Rd W, Horn Lake): $2.17

Missouri

#1. VP Racing Fuels (1202 N Main St, Nixa): $2.24

#1. VP Racing Fuels (1901 N Massey Blvd, Nixa): $2.24

#1. Conoco (615 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa): $2.24

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.52

#2. Costco (305 Cascade Lp, Kalispell): $2.53

#3. Costco (3220 N Reserve St, Missoula): $2.54

Nebraska

#1. Prime Stop South (1201 Prime Stop Way, Norfolk): $2.19

#2. Love's Travel Stop (979 Road E, Schuyler): $2.34

#2. Cubby's (4812 Howard Blvd, Columbus ): $2.34

Nevada

#1. Golden Gate (147 US-93, Ely): $2.57

#1. Sinclair (1693 Great Basin Blvd, Ely): $2.57

#3. Smith's (1855 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.59

New Hampshire

#1. BJ's (1801 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth): $2.47

#2. Monster gas North (1010 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth): $2.49

#2. Monster Gas South (981 US-1 BYP, Portsmouth): $2.49

New Jersey

#1. 76 (5500 John F Kennedy Blvd, West New York): $2.49

#2. Costco (67 NJ-23 S, Wayne): $2.61

#2. Mobil (1440 NJ-23 N, Wayne): $2.61

New Mexico

#1. Picuris Travel Center (03A Puun-Na Rd, Peñasco): $2.12

#2. Before Daylite Dispensary (191 Alameda Blvd NW, Albuquerque): $2.27

#3. Tewa (2007 NM-502, San Ildefonso Pueblo): $2.29

New York

#1. Western Door (379 Martin Rd, Akron): $2.38

#2. Mobil (2033 Middle Country Rd, Centereach): $2.49

#3. Jan's Smoke Shop II (383 Bloomingdale Rd, Akron): $2.51

North Carolina

#1. Speedway (2775 US-117 S, Goldsboro): $2.29

#1. 5 Points Food Mart (335 US-13 W, Goldsboro): $2.29

#3. Murphy USA (2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe): $2.37

North Dakota

#1. Little Dukes (755 33rd Ave E , Fargo): $2.18

#2. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.29

#3. Casey's (3545 25th St S, Fargo): $2.33

Ohio

#1. Casey's (6007 Troy Pike, Huber Heights): $2.11

#1. Sam's Club (6955 Miller Ln, Dayton): $2.11

#1. Wawa (4949 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton): $2.11

Oklahoma

#1. Murphy USA (505 Sw 19th Street, Moore): $2.03

#1. Sam's Club (1705 S Broadway Ave, Moore): $2.03

#1. Walmart (13505 S Santa Fe Ave, Oklahoma City): $2.03

Oregon

#1. Town Pump (330 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.69

#2. TA (5945 US-30 BUS, Huntington): $2.99

#3. Chevron (101 Thunderegg Blvd, Nyssa): $3.09

Pennsylvania

#1. Sheetz (454 West Ridge Pk, Royersford): $2.65

#1. Costco (14 W Lightcap Rd, Sanatoga): $2.65

#1. Sheetz (4010 Columbia Ave, Columbia): $2.65

Rhode Island

#1. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.61

#1. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.61

#3. 7-Eleven (1253 Newport Ave, Pawtucket): $2.65

South Carolina

#1. Hot Spot (831 Main St, New Ellenton): $2.15

#2. 7-Eleven (1401 Main St S, Greenwood): $2.20

#3. BP (650 COLEMAN BLVD, Mount Pleasant): $2.24

South Dakota

#1. Mega Saver (501 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.32

#2. Casey's (400 S Washington Ave, Madison): $2.34

#2. Cenex (1000 S Burr St, Mitchell): $2.34

Tennessee

#1. Costco (3775 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis): $2.19

#1. Kroger (7475 Winchester Rd, Memphis): $2.19

#3. Love's Travel Stop (110 Fast Ln, Baxter): $2.24

Texas

#1. Randalls (10228 Broadway St, Pearland): $1.89

#2. Sunoco (7784 Fairbanks North Houston Rd, Houston): $1.99

#2. DK (4833 Troup Hwy, Tyler): $1.99

Utah

#1. Conoco (1060 S UT-99, Fillmore): $2.32

#2. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.34

#2. Sam's Club (4949 S 900 W , Riverdale): $2.34

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.63

#2. 305 South (305 South St, Bennington): $2.64

#3. Apollo Fuels (99 Northside Dr, Bennington): $2.72

Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (3912 Wards Rd , Lynchburg): $2.33

#2. Sam's Club (215 Piedmont Pl, Danville): $2.36

#3. Sheetz (726 Tinkling Spring Rd, Fishersville): $2.37

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.09

#2. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $3.23

#3. Wheelers Smoke N Gas (7453 Sunnyside Mabton Hwy, Mabton): $3.28

West Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna): $2.43

#2. Go Mart (410 N Jefferson St, Lewisburg ): $2.44

#2. Exxon (24901 US-60, Lewisburg ): $2.44

Wisconsin

#1. Kwik Trip (1241E Green Bay Ave, Shawano): $2.16

#1. People's Express (1381 E Green Bay St, Shawano): $2.16

#1. People's Express (1206 E Green Bay St, Shawano): $2.16

Wyoming

#1. Cenex (107 US-16 E, Buffalo): $2.25

#2. Sinclair (818 S 3rd St, Laramie): $2.39

#2. Walmart (2388 E Cedar St, Rawlins): $2.39

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.