Celebrity

Actress Rebel Wilson taken to hospital following on-set accident during Georgia movie shoot

Rebel Wilson: The Australian actress said she needed stitches after an accident on the set of her latest movie, "Bride Hard." (Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR)

ATLANTA — “Not the way I wanted to end this movie,” is what actress Rebel Wilson said following a visit to a Georgia hospital following an on-set accident while filming her latest movie over the weekend.

Wilson has been in the Savannah area over the last few weeks filming a new action comedy called “Bride Hard,” WJCL-TV reports.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Wilson said she ended up in the hospital.

“Three stitches and in the hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 a.m.,” she said.

Despite the writer’s strike, the production has been able to shoot because it is an independent film.

This is what IMDB.com had to say about the plot of the movie: “When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hellfire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend’s wedding.”

There is no word yet on when the movie will be released.

