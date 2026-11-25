WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced a set of broad new tariffs Wednesday on imports from China, the European Union, Taiwan and 11 other countries in response to their alleged overproduction of factory goods that have disadvantaged American firms.

The new tariffs are also intended to help replace the revenue lost after the Supreme Court ruled in February that President Donald Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, told CNBC that many U.S. trading partners had adopted “market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America’s manufacturing base.”

The proposed duties range from 15% to 35% and could cover roughly three-fifths of U.S. imports, though the administration also proposed exemptions for products such as semiconductors and other high-tech goods from Taiwan and South Korea, which are crucial to the artificial intelligence buildout.

While sweeping, the tariffs largely replace those first imposed last April and should have a modest impact on inflation and growth, economists said.

The duties “were widely expected, are relatively small, and would return us roughly to where we were earlier in the year,” Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, said.

Yet the announcement demonstrates the Trump administration's willingness to continue imposing tariffs even after voters in this month's midterm elections punished Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats. About two-thirds of voters said that Trump's policies had made the economy worse, according to The AP Voter Poll, a sweeping survey of the American electorate conducted in all 50 states.

Trump has promised that the import taxes will bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce the federal deficit, but last year's tariffs contributed to higher inflation that angered voters and led to calls by Democratic lawmakers to require congressional approval going forward.

Greer said he did not expect the tariffs to rattle the global economy.

“We’ve talked to our trading partners about this — they know what we’re proposing,” Greer told CNBC. “I think a lot of this is baked in.”

The administration will next seek feedback from affected industries and hold a hearing January 25, suggesting the duties won't take effect until February or March.

Tariffs may be here to stay despite electoral sweep

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, who will take over the Finance Committee next year, said he will “use every tool at my disposal to end Trump's tariffs chaos.”

“This is another blatant attempt by Donald Trump to reconstruct his illegal global tariffs,” Wyden added. “Global overcapacity is a serious problem, but Trump’s unilateral price-hiking tariffs are not the solution.”

Still, any effort to overturn them faces steep odds, even after Democrats take control of both chambers in January. Some Democrats will likely support some of the tariffs, particularly on China. And Trump can veto any legislation that seeks to overturn the import taxes.

The small business advocacy group We Pay the Tariffs, which urged Congress to roll back all tariffs after the election, slammed Wednesday's maneuver.

“Three weeks ago, voters unambiguously rejected tariffs that have worsened the affordability crisis and devastated small businesses,” Dan Anthony, executive director of the group, said in a prepared statement. “Customers can’t afford more price increases, but small businesses can’t afford to absorb tariffs on top of tariffs either."

Brazil and China will face some of the biggest hits

The levies will be imposed pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits the president to impose import taxes and other sanctions against countries found to engage in unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices.

The administration said the new tariffs would be consistent with the trade deals that Trump reached last year with dozens of countries after threatening severe tariff hikes.

Brazil was singled out for extra punishment after trade talks stalled. The U.S. is proposing higher import taxes for raw and refined sugar and a new 10% tariff on aircraft, a change that would hit Embraer, Brazil’s largest aircraft maker.

Brazil’s government expressed indignation over the proposed tariffs and threatened retaliatory measures.

“The USTR’s unilateral decision constitutes an unacceptable action within the framework of the ongoing bilateral negotiating process,” it said in a statement. “Brazil will not yield to this type of threat.”

It added that Brazil would continue to negotiate “without ruling out the possibility of adopting retaliatory measures in response to the illegal and unjust imposition of tariffs on Brazilian products.”

For some Chinese goods, the new 20% tariff will be stacked on top of other import taxes for a total rate of 45%.

The U.S. and China last year reached a trade truce that is set to expire on Jan. 10, 2027. Greer told CNBC that the administration is proposing a "broad exemption" for $30 billion worth of Chinese goods in line with the truce.

Trump met last week in Shenzhen, China, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and plans to host him next month at the Group of 20 summit in Florida, an event at which the truce and issues over access to rare earth minerals and China's purchases of American agricultural products could come up again.

On Wednesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs again stated its opposition while calling for the U.S. to resolve the issue through dialogue. “A tariff war or a trade war serves no party’s interests,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Some analysts criticized the duties as too weak to change China's trade practices.

China “is a bigger source of excess production than the rest of the world combined,” said Derek Scissors, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Yet Wednesday's proposal “barely raises existing tariffs on China and will make no difference to the country’s trade behavior.”

The tariffs won't stack on top of other taxes on cars and steel

Goldman Sachs calculates that the proposal would return most tariffs on the affected countries to where they were before the Supreme Court ruling in February. Goldman also estimates that if implemented, the import taxes would increase the overall U.S. tariff rate from 7.8% to 9.2% and have “a very small incremental impact” on inflation.

The new import taxes are targeted to specific products and would not stack on top of separate tariffs on automobiles, steel, aluminum and other products that the administration has separately imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Nor would they stack on top of levies of 10% to 12.5% announced in July for 60 trading partners that the White House said have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labor.

Other nations facing the new tariffs are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam. Two other countries face pending investigations: Mexico and Norway.

The USTR posted extensive reports on each country's alleged unfair trade practices, with the report on China reaching 456 pages. The Section 301 law requires specific analysis of each country's trade practices to pass legal muster.

Wednesday's duties will likely face legal challenges, as Trump's forced labor tariffs already have. At least some of the forced labor duties could be overturned, said Ryan Majerus, a trade lawyer and former official in Trump’s first term who also served in the Biden administration, because the USTR didn't provide extensive evidence for each of the 60 countries affected by those duties.

___

Associated Press writers Mae Anderson in New York and Huizhong Wu in Bangkok contributed.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.