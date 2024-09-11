Tips from Google to ensure your Gmail account doesn't get deleted

NEW YORK — For any Google users who send and receive emails thanks to the software company's free Gmail service, it may be time to take stock of your account to ensure it's not deleted.

The search engine site's popular Gmail app has more than 1.5 billion active users worldwide, according to the company, and while it doesn't limit the number of accounts a user can create, they must follow a set of guidelines to maintain an active status.

Google has an inactive account policy, which states that users with "an account that has not been used within a 2-year period" can be deleted due to inactivity.

"This policy applies to your personal Google Account. This policy doesn't apply to any Google Account that was set up for you through your work, school, or other organization," the company said.

How to prevent your Gmail account from being deleted

For users with a single Google account that has not been used within the last two years, here are some helpful steps from the company to reconnect and stay online.

Read or send an email.

Share a photo or watch a YouTube video while signed into the relevant Google account.

Use Google Drive or Search.

