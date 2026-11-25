A government agency on Wednesday will release the latest reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation as central bankers weigh a possible rate increase early next month.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) is expected to show annual inflation climbed from 3.6% in September to 3.8% in October.

That anticipated figure for October would mark the highest annual PCE in five months, putting inflation nearly two percentage points above the Fed's target level of 2%.

The report will arrive weeks after a separate inflation measure, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), showed a larger jump in prices in October than economists had expected.

Fuel prices have accounted for a sizable share of overall inflation since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February set off a global oil supply shortage.

A cooldown in oil prices since the midterm elections has put downward pressure on gasoline prices, however, leaving the national average price of a gallon of gas at $3.61 as of Tuesday, AAA data showed. That figure amounted to a decline of about 15% from a month earlier.

The relief at the pump in recent weeks will not appear in the report on Tuesday, since it details prices in October.

The fresh data is sure to garner attention from the Fed at a delicate moment, when policymakers are weighing a rate increase that could help tackle inflation but risks a slowdown in hiring.

A stronger-than-expected jobs report earlier this month may ease possible concern among central bankers about a cooldown for the labor market.

Economic growth has also proven resilient, displaying better-than-expected performance in a quarterly report on gross domestic product released last month.

If the Fed were to issue a rate increase at its next meeting in December, the decision would mark the central bank's second rate hike in four months, after it had gone three years without raising rates.

The odds of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting are pegged at about 97%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Days before the midterm elections, Fed policymakers opted to hold interest rates steady as they awaited further economic data. Still, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh vowed to cool off inflation.

"It’s our responsibility to get inflation down," Warsh said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Wall Street will also take notice of the PCE report after a volatile stretch of trading. The major stock indexes were mixed in early trading on Tuesday after soaring a day earlier in response to an announcement from Nvidia reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO.

Those fluctuations followed a selloff last week as tech investors digested fallout from Huang's previous resignation as well as an initial public offering from artificial intelligence giant Anthropic.

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