FAA grounds all JetBlue flights after request from airline

NEW YORK — The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all JetBlue flights due to a request from the airline, the agency said in ⁠a notice on ​Tuesday.

The ground stop impacts flights to all destinations, according to the advisory.

It was not immediately clear why JetBlue requested the ground stop or how long it would last.

The airline and the FAA didn’t immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press requesting more information.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.