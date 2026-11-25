PARIS — Several Eurostar trains between Paris and London scheduled for Wednesday are being canceled because of a strike by some Paris-based staff that the company said it was notified of overnight.

Eurostar advised travelers to postpone their journeys and warned of possible disruption on other routes.

“Regrettably, Eurostar customers travelling between Paris and London today are being impacted by industrial action which the company was notified of overnight," the company said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is causing some cancellations to services. Other routes are not directly affected but may see some knock-on impact.”

The striking staff include train drivers and managers based in Paris, Eurostar said. It advised customers whose trains had been canceled not to go to the station, saying they could rebook for another date or receive a full refund.

“Discussions are ongoing with the union and the company remains open and willing to engage in constructive dialogue,” Eurostar said.

Eurostar operates passenger trains linking London with Paris and other European destinations.

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