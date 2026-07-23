Democrats say Social Security boss' message pushed misleading statements on Trump tax law's benefits

Some Democrats are squaring off with President Donald Trump's administration over one of the most potent political issues in the country ahead of this year's midterm elections: Social Security.

The social safety net program that financially supports more than 70 million people — mostly retirees but also those with disabilities — was at the center of a critical letter some Senate Democrats sent to Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano.

The New Deal-era program carries significant weight with voters, millions of whom rely on it, making talk of cutting benefits unpopular. Adding to the potency of the issue is the program's looming funding shortfall. Democrats and Republicans are competing this November for control of the narrowly divided House, with the Senate increasingly in play, injecting an incentive for both sides to press their advantages.

What's the Democrats' letter to Commissioner Bisignano about?

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon, along with Democratic colleagues, said in a letter to Bisignano this week that he used an "unsolicited" electronic message to Social Security recipients to push partisan and misleading statements about benefits stemming from the Republican president's signature legislation, his massive tax and spending cuts law.

“You are misusing official resources to heap praise on him,” the letter said.

The lawmakers said it's misleading to label the tax deductions for seniors in the legislation as a tax cut. (More on that in a minute.)

A copy of Bisignano's message obtained Thursday by The Associated Press shows the commissioner wrote that some 35 million seniors received an average of $7,500 in tax relief under Trump's legislation.

“Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, we are protecting and strengthening Social Security while providing world-class customer service,” Bisignano wrote.

It's unclear how many people received the commissioner's message.

The Social Security Administration on Thursday declined to respond to questions.

How did Trump's signature bill affect Social Security taxes?

Not directly. The legislation targeted seniors' income with a temporary benefit, not just Social Security.

While Trump campaigned in 2024 on eliminating taxes on Social Security income, the bill he signed into law in July 2025 falls short of that.

But it does provide some benefits.

For those age 65 or older, it offers a $6,000 deduction phasing out above the $75,000 annual income level for single filers. For couples, it's a $12,000 deduction phasing out above $150,000.

The deduction isn't permanent and is set to expire in 2028.

The midterm elections are key context

Control of Congress and with it the remainder of Trump's presidency are at stake in this year's electoral campaign, which is already underway.

Trump faces a historical trend in which the party in the White House typically loses seats in the midterm. He has been touting the benefits of his signature legislation, holding events in battlegrounds across the country, recently in Pennsylvania and Georgia, with one on Michigan coming up.

Democrats have been looking to blunt his messaging, and some have called for higher taxes on higher earners to help bolster the social safety net.

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