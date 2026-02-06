Consumer sentiment brightens, defying economists' expectations

(NEW YORK) -- Consumer sentiment ticked higher in February for the second consecutive month as inflation fears appeared to ease, though shopper attitudes remained well below levels registered a year ago, University of Michigan data on Friday showed. The reading exceeded economists' expectations
The labor market has slowed in recent months, while inflation has hovered above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
In the fall, shoppers helped propel the fastest quarterly U.S. economic growth in two years, federal government data in December showed.
Meanwhile, a relatively small fraction of American adults are unemployed and looking for work. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in December from 4.6% in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, putting unemployment at a low level by historical standards.
Some major tech stocks plummeted in recent days after Anthropic unveiled an artificial intelligence tool viewed by some investors as a potential replacement for widely-used software products.
The price of bitcoin plunged more than 10% on Thursday, sinking the world's largest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since October 2024 and erasing sizable gains made since then.
