Brunswick 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Brunswick, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 87 °F on Sunday, while the low is 49 °F on Thursday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

NWS Jacksonville FL has issued a marine weather statement until Monday at 03:45 AM and a rip current statement until Monday at 05:00 AM.

Monday, March 10

- High of 78 °F, low of 51 °F (74% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (43 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

cooperr // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (36% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

supergenijalac // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 76 °F, low of 50 °F (34% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

Zyabich // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 74 °F, low of 49 °F (32% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM

gillmar // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 76 °F, low of 56 °F (52% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

- Full moon

John Cartwright // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 79 °F, low of 59 °F (49% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

Maxim Grohotov // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 87 °F, low of 65 °F (40% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 23% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM