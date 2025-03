George Foreman died Friday at the age of 76.

The two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medal winner professionally fought for decades. He was also known for his iconic George Foreman Grill.

Foreman’s family announced the news on his Instagram page.

Foreman famously fought against Muhammad Ali in 1974. Named ‘The Rumble in the Jungle’, the fight was Foreman’s first loss and inspired the Oscar winning documentary, “When We Were Kings”.