Best public middle schools in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Georgia using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. Oconee County Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Oconee County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 891 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Vickery Creek Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,078 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Lakeside Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,526 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Desana Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,251 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Elite Scholars Academy School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Clayton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 726 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Riverwatch Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,513 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Piney Grove Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,054 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. South Forsyth Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,395 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 727 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Buford Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Buford City Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,436 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

