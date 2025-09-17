Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield resigns after clash with parent company Unilever

Jerry Greenfield, the “Jerry” in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, is stepping away from the company he co-founded nearly five decades ago.

Greenfield announced his resignation after 47 years, citing a dispute with parent company Unilever, which acquired Ben & Jerry’s 25 years ago. He accused the multinational giant of silencing the brand’s long-standing tradition of speaking out on social causes.

For more than two decades, Greenfield and fellow co-founder Ben Cohen have used the ice cream brand as a platform to support peace, justice, and human rights. Greenfield says those efforts have been increasingly stifled under Unilever’s ownership.

Unilever has denied his accusations and rejected a request from Cohen and Greenfield to spin off Ben & Jerry’s so the company could once again operate independently.