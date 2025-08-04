BBB warns of buying fake Labubu in latest toy craze

The Better Business Bureau in Atlanta issues a scam alert for the latest trendy toy from Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung.

With so many people trying to get the Labubu, scammers are selling counterfeit merchandise or creating fake websites with no real products to sell.

The BBB says it’s received 71 reports from people who thought they were purchasing authentic Labubus, but they turned out to be fake or they didn’t receive anything at all.

These imitation dolls are often called “Lafufus”.

One mom says she placed an order for her daughter’s birthday only to find out the website no longer exists.

Another consumer from New Mexico reported, “An ad on TikTok claiming to be Pop Mart USA with a restock. Website looks legit but is not.”

The BBB says you should only shop from reputable retailers and be cautious of sponsored ads on social media.

Also, use caution when clicking on sponsored ads you may come across on social media promoting a sale on this season’s hot toy.