News

BACK 2 SCHOOL: First kids in north Georgia heading back to school Friday morning

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Chattooga County Schools

Chattooga County Schools (Chattooga County Schools)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — It may still be July, but it’s time to head Back 2 School!

Friday is the first day of school for students up in Chattooga County.

Chattooga County Schools is also welcoming a new superintendent. Michelle Helie is taking over the school district’s top job for the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am honored to serve in a community dedicated to excellence and deeply rooted traditions,” she wrote in a letter to students, parents and staff. “As we embark on this new school year, let’s embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead with optimism and determination. Together, we will foster a culture of excellence, respect, and inclusivity where every student is supported and valued.”

For a full list of when all of the metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts head back to the classroom, click here.

To help get students ready for a successful school year, it’s time for the annual Stuff the Bus. All your favorite faces from Channel 2 Action News will be out around metro Atlanta collecting school supplies.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!