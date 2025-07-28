Atlanta Police arrest man accused of robbing bank with fake grenade, fleeing on lime scooter

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a PNC Bank in a bizarre case involving a scooter getaway and a fake explosive threat.

Authorities say 40-year-old Lyubomir Petleshkov entered the bank branch on Monroe Drive on July 15, claiming he had a grenade and demanding $40,000. Investigators say he brandished a key fob, telling employees it was a detonator linked to the explosive.

Petleshkov was given $6,000 and then fled the scene on a Lime scooter, according to police.

He was taken into custody Friday and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Petleshkov is facing multiple charges related to the robbery. Investigators say no other suspects are involved.

