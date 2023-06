DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a mass shooting that happened outside a nightclub.

Authorities said officers received reports of a person shot at 3:10 a.m. Sunday at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road.

Police have confirmed five people have been shot. Their conditions have not been released.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

©2023 Cox Media Group