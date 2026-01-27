The 30 cities in Georgia where homes are selling the fastest

If you're buying or selling a home in Georgia in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Georgia right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average "days on market"—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Moultrie, Georgia

- Days on market: 17

- Median sale price: $182,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 93.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#2. Milledgeville, Georgia

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $214,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

#3. Barnesville, Georgia

- Days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $227,149

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 100.0%

#4. Bemiss, Georgia

- Days on market: 26

- Median sale price: $238,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#5. Forest Park, Georgia

- Days on market: 27

- Median sale price: $153,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.6%

#6. Bainbridge, Georgia

- Days on market: 29

- Median sale price: $187,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 23.1%

#7. Lindale, Georgia

- Days on market: 29

- Median sale price: $287,362.50

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#8. Euharlee, Georgia

- Days on market: 32

- Median sale price: $317,243

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#9. North Decatur, Georgia

- Days on market: 32

- Median sale price: $473,100

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

#10. Rockmart, Georgia

- Days on market: 35

- Median sale price: $210,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 92.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#11. Ball Ground, Georgia

- Days on market: 35

- Median sale price: $440,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

#12. Flemington, Georgia

- Days on market: 35

- Median sale price: $308,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: not available

#13. Brunswick, Georgia

- Days on market: 36

- Median sale price: $235,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 93.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 10.0%

#14. Cedartown, Georgia

- Days on market: 37

- Median sale price: $197,950

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#15. Cumming, Georgia

- Days on market: 38

- Median sale price: $636,460

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#16. Chatsworth, Georgia

- Days on market: 39

- Median sale price: $249,888

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 7.7%

#17. Conley, Georgia

- Days on market: 39

- Median sale price: $172,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#18. Fairburn, Georgia

- Days on market: 41

- Median sale price: $295,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 94.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#19. Lithia Springs, Georgia

- Days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $300,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 21.4%

#20. Fitzgerald, Georgia

- Days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $129,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 12.5%

#21. Dunwoody, Georgia

- Days on market: 43

- Median sale price: $675,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.2%

#22. Irondale, Georgia

- Days on market: 43

- Median sale price: $190,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 93.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#23. Valdosta, Georgia

- Days on market: 44

- Median sale price: $225,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 15.4%

#24. Peachtree City, Georgia

- Days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $583,250

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 12.9%

#25. Lilburn, Georgia

- Days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $442,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#26. Austell, Georgia

- Days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $320,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.0%

#27. Hiram, Georgia

- Days on market: 47

- Median sale price: $267,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 93.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#28. Wilmington Island, Georgia

- Days on market: 49

- Median sale price: $457,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 11.8%

#29. Snellville, Georgia

- Days on market: 49

- Median sale price: $385,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 13.6%

#30. Alpharetta, Georgia

- Days on market: 50

- Median sale price: $800,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 21.1%

