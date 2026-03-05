3 women found dead in Utah and with the suspect on the loose, county asks residents to stay vigilant

TORREY, Utah — Three women have been found dead in a southeastern Utah county and the suspect was still at large on Thursday, officials said. Area residents were asked to remain vigilant and schools were closed Thursday and Friday as officials asked for help finding a vehicle.

Two women were found dead on a hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon and during the investigation, a third woman was found dead in a home in Wayne County, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday.

The department said the State Bureau of Investigation and Crime Lab were supporting the homicide investigation and multiple scenes were being processed in Torrey and the surrounding area. Officials did not identify the women but said one was in her 30s, one was in her 60s and one was in her 80s.

The suspect remains at large, the department said. Officials asked for help finding a white Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF, but warned people not to approach it.

On Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to keep their lights on and doors locked and to remain home or with others. County officials announced that counselors would in place to support students when schools reopen next week.

