$200M in federal education funds coming to Georgia after funding freeze eases

After facing widespread criticism, the U.S. Department of Education is reversing course and releasing some previously frozen funds designated for after-school programs. The decision comes as educators, lawmakers, and parents voiced concern over the potential impact on students and working families.

Georgia State Senator Rashaun Kemp, who had called for the release of the funds earlier this week, welcomed the move. “Let me be crystal clear, there is nothing radical about ensuring our kids can read, count, and grow into productive citizens,” Kemp said.

The senator stressed that the matter goes beyond politics, highlighting the 27,000 Georgia children and working parents who rely on these programs.

Georgia is scheduled to receive $200 million in federal education funding however, the U.S. Department of Education has not specified how much of the frozen funding will be released or when.

Georgia State Senator Rashaun Kemp said withholding the money was sabotage for teachers and students.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story