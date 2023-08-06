News

2 men hospitalized in boat accident on Georgia lake

Lake Burton (AJC)

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are in the hospital after officials say they were involved in a boating accident.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said on Saturday afternoon game wardens received reports of a boat accident on Lake Burton.

According to the report, a boat struck a sea wall on Burton Island.

Officials confirmed two men in the boat were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

Officials did not specify what caused the boat to crash or if there were other people on the boat.

