12% of people feel their doctor judged them on their weight

Even in the age of online self-diagnosis, doctors top our list of who we trust most regarding our health. Americans are six times more likely to trust their doctor than Google for health and wellness advice (42% vs. 7%), and "my doctor" tops Americans' lists of the most trusted sources for weight loss, hair and skincare, general health, and more, according to a recent Hers survey. 72% of Americans have more faith in their MD over AI (28%), and only 2% place artificial intelligence on their list of trusted health advisors. Doctors—not digital sources—are still the heartbeat of health advice in America.

But doctors‘ offices are no longer judgment-free zones for some, particularly regarding our weight. More than 1 in 10 Americans (12%) report facing weight bias at their doctor’s office, with moms (13%), people of color (14%), and the LGBTQ+ population (17%) reporting more bias than most.

Doctors Significantly Shape Body Perception

This finding is significant because doctors are also a top source of where Americans form their body perceptions, even in the age of social media comparison culture. In fact, “my doctor” tied with TikTok as a top source that shapes body ideals, surpassing celebrity culture, fitness instructors, and even our parents (sorry, mom!). Reassuringly, “the mirror” comes in as the number one place that shapes body ideals, with 27% of people reporting that their reflection forms their body perception.

Adding to doctors‘ influence on body perception, Americans report that when they decide to lose weight, it’s their doctor they confide in first, not their partners, best friends, or therapists. One-third (32%) say they seek weight loss advice from their doctor, placing responsibility on medical professionals to guide the 55% of Americans who say they will attempt to lose weight in 2025.

Having judgment-free advice is critical for what can be a physically and emotionally difficult weight loss journey. Yet, among those who don't confide in or consult with anyone about this journey, a top reason why is "I don't want to feel judged" (21%). A further 14% feel ashamed, and 8% say there is social stigma that comes alongside weight loss.

Q: Who are you most likely to go to for advice on weight loss?

32% My doctor

9% Google

8% Telehealth services

7.5% My therapist or life coach

6% My instincts

6% Social media

6% My partner

5% My best friend

3% AI

2.5% My parents

2% My astrological chart

Telehealth Services Provide An Alternative For Weight Loss Advice

For those who have faced weight bias at their doctor's office—or are worried that they will—telehealth platforms offer a way to avoid the stigma or shame that may come with an in-person visit. Already, 8% of Americans say they’ve sought weight loss advice from telehealth platforms, making it a top 3 source for weight loss advice, and 15% of Americans say they’ve started using a telehealth service within the past five years.

The top three areas of medical advice people seek from telehealth companies include mental health, skincare, and weight loss.

While doctors do play a significant role in weight loss advice, Americans are diversifying their journey beyond doctor visits. 41% are attempting weight loss the old-fashioned way—through exercise-and a quarter are cutting carbs (28%) or reducing fat (25%). More than 1 in 10 Americans, including Gen Zs, have tried injectable weight loss medications (12%) or oral weight loss medications (also 12%).

Q: What are you currently doing to lose weight?

41% Exercise

28% Reduce carbs

25% Reduce fat

23% Give up guilty pleasure foods

21% Intermittent fasting

19% Quit drinking

18% Track calories with an app

16% Work with a nutritionist

14.5% Followed a specific diet (Keto, Paleo, South Beach, etc.)

14% Tried a weight loss app

12% Injectable weight loss medications (GLP-1s)

12% Done a cleanse

12% Became a vegetarian or vegan

11% Non-prescription weight loss supplements

Data & Methodology

This study is based on a 7,100-person online survey, which included (1) 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in the top 50 metropolitan areas (100 respondents per city); (2) 5,000 18-65-year-old respondents in each of the 50 states (100 respondents per state); and (3) a nationally representative sample of 500 18-to-65-year-old respondents to contextualize results. These three categories are not mutually exclusive; some respondents fall within multiple categories. The study was fielded in January 2025.

Findings were analyzed by 190 demographic and psychographic cuts, including city, region, gender (when Hers refer to “women” and “men,” it includes all people who self-identify as such), age, race and ethnicity, relationship status, parenting status, sexual orientation (heterosexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, pansexual, asexual, queer, etc.), fandoms (music, sports, etc.), and fitness and diet preferences, among other areas of interest.

All data in this study are from this source, unless otherwise noted. Independent research firm, Culture Co-op, conducted and analyzed research and findings.

