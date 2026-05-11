Final chance to see Bill Burr!

Bill Burr 2026

This Monday-Wednesday, Mark Arum has your final chance to win tickets to see Bill Burr on May 13, 2026 at the Tabernacle.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/26-05/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bill Burr on May 13, 2026 at the Tabernacle. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group