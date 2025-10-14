This year’s most trending Halloween costumes according to Frightgeist

If you’re still searching for the perfect Halloween costume this year, Frightgeist, a GoogleTrends experiment has you covered.

According to Frightgeist, search interest in costumes spike every October on Google, and Google Trends provides a unique look into how people are preparing for the Halloween season.

With Frightgeist, the Google Trends Data Team analyzed the top trending costumes of 2025 in the United States and locally across all U.S. designated market areas. Step right up to the ‘Trending Costumes’ page to explore this year’s costumes, makeup and more, while ‘Costume Map’ shows trending costumes in your region.

Methodology

1. Trending lists are calculated based on year over year comparing September 2025 to September 2024 search interest in the United States

2. Insights from Trending Costumes are all based on data from the United States and the date ranges are based on 2025 unless otherwise stated in the insight

Here are the overall national picks for most popular costume:

Overall costume

1.Rumi (from KPop Demon Hunters)

2.Zoey (from KPop Demon Hunters)

3.Mira (from KPop Demon Hunters)

4.Jinu (from KPop Demon Hunters)

5.Baby Saja (from KPop Demon Hunters)

6.Chicken Jockey (from Minecraft)

7.Labubu

8.Derpy the Tiger (from KPop Demon Hunters)

9.Elphaba (from Wicked)

10.The Lorax

See the full rankings here.

The top trending costumes in Atlanta, Georgia are

1. Rumi (From KPop Demon Hunters)

2. Labubu

3. Zoey (From KPop Demon Hunters)

4. Mira (From KPop Demon Hunters)

5. The Lorax