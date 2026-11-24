It has been a difficult year for the people who make video games, with seemingly every other week bringing news of mass firings at major studios. That's bad news for those of us who play games.

The three major console manufacturers — Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft — pushed out lackluster lineups, seemingly forgetting how to make the kind of software that attracted so many devotees in the past. Other publishers, meanwhile, steered away from competing with the massively hyped “Grand Theft Auto VI.” (We’ll get back to that.)

And yet, there were still enough satisfying releases for fans who knew where to look. Here are my top 10 video games of 2026.

1. ‘The Blood of Dawnwalker’

Coen is a simple peasant in medieval Europe — until the moon rises, when he turns into a vampire. That dichotomy opens up all sorts of interesting questions. Should Coen give in to the evil that threatens to consume him, or cling to humanity? Is faith possible in a society ruled by bloodthirsty monsters? It’s a cleverly constructed role-playing epic with challenging combat and fascinating characters, a very promising start to what I hope will be a long-running series. (Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.)

2. ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

Rockstar Games lives up to the publicity, delivering high-octane thrills at a level rivaled only by the wildest Hollywood blockbusters. Come for the car chases and gunfights, and try not to get swept up in the romance between two criminals who are trying to make their way in a profoundly damaged America. It's the most compelling "GTA" yet, and a landmark in interactive storytelling. (Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.)

3. 'Star Wars Zero Company'

“Star Wars” is at its best when it zooms in on the misfits in its chaotic galaxy. This adventure follows a small team of mercenaries who are recruited to stop a mysterious paramilitary cult. The missions are a series of turn-based tactical pursuits — your crew is plopped down on a map and needs to take out the enemies one-by-one. If you like smart strategic challenges, the force is strong here. (Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.)

4. ‘Mina the Hollower’

The title character of this endearing indie hit is a mouse who cracks a mean whip, which she needs to deal with the monsters that have swarmed her island home. She can also burrow underneath them, which lets her sneak up behind them to attack. The pixelated, top-down graphics recall the original “Legend of Zelda,” and it’s filled with the sort of puzzly dungeons that old-school gamers will adore. (Available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.)

5. ‘Resident Evil Requiem’

The zombies have returned to Raccoon City in the latest chapter of the 30-year-old horror series. “Requiem” toggles between two protagonists: FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft has limited weapons, so she needs to be stealthy. Franchise regular Leon Kennedy has a more powerful arsenal, so his sequences are more action-heavy. Whichever approach you prefer, publisher Capcom again proves it delivers the gore like nobody else. (Available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.)

6. ‘Pragmata’

In Capcom’s other major 2026 release, Hugh is an astronaut trapped on a lunar base that’s been overrun by malevolent artificial intelligence. His only companion is a kid-sized android named Diana. Hugh can shoot down the hostile robots, while Diana helps by scrambling their software. The combination turns every encounter into a fast-paced mix of gunplay and puzzle-solving that demands both reflexes and brainpower. (Available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.)

7. ‘Crimson Desert’

South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has thrown everything into this high-fantasy adventure. There are massive skirmishes between human factions. There are intense one-on-one fights against dragons and other monsters. You have to reassemble a broken society, build an economic engine and figure out why your character was brought back from the dead. Not all of it works, but you’ll get dozens of hours of fun from the tasks you do enjoy. (Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC and Mac.)

8. ‘Zero Parades for Dead Spies’

In this follow-up to the 2019 cult classic “Disco Elysium,” a spy named Hershel arrives in a small town and finds her partner in a coma. Who put him under — and what is Hershel’s mission? All you can do is talk to the locals, with each conversation pulling you deeper into a conspiracy. Expect developer ZA/UM’s brand of arch political and media satire as you try to solve the mystery with your own sometimes unreliable brain. (Available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and PC.)

9. ‘Control Resonant’

Supernatural forces have escaped a government lab and are loose on the streets of Manhattan. The effort to round them up makes for a solid open-world brawler, but things get wacky when hero Dylan Faden gets sucked into dimensional rifts. Between traversing hallucinatory landscapes and fighting monsters that defy physics, it’s a nightmare that makes “Inception” look like a picnic. (Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.)

10. ‘Pokémon Pokopia’

If you’re seeking a mellower experience, check out this spinoff from Nintendo’s popular catch-’em-all franchise. You aren’t recruiting the creatures by fighting them; instead, you are trying to create the kind of environment that will attract them. As Pokémon join your village, they teach you new techniques to draw in other critters. It’s a relaxing, inspiring and often funny experiment in community building. (Available on Nintendo Switch 2.)

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