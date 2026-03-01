NAACP Image Awards open with Deon Cole jokes, BAFTA nod and Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo support

LOS ANGELES — The 57th NAACP Image Awards opened off Saturday night with host Deon Cole blending sharp political humor with pointed cultural commentary, including a censored jab referencing immigration enforcement and a nod to the recent awards-season disruption involving Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the British Academy Film Awards.

Cole's monologue at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium drew loud reactions from the crowd as he joked about removing anything associated with "ICE" from the guest list before shifting into a comedic prayer segment that touched on celebrities and current headlines. The comedian then referenced the BAFTA disruption, which occurred Feb. 21 when a racial slur was shouted from the audience by Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson while Jordan and Lindo were presenting during a ceremony that had been prerecorded earlier in the day.

In his live monologue, Cole humorously gave his warning to anyone prone to inappropriate outbursts.

“If there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette’s, I advise you to tell them they can read the room tonight,” the actor-comedian joked.

The ceremony, which celebrates Black achievement across film, television, music and literature, featured appearances from Regina Hall and other presenters, with major honors and competitive awards scheduled throughout the evening.

Hall presented the first award of the night to Miles Caton, who accepted the trophy for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for “Sinners.” But before she handed the award, Hall acknowledged Caton's “Sinners” co-stars Jordan and Lindo, praising their composure.

“I’d like to just take a moment to the two kings who are in this audience and send you so much love for your class," Hall said.

This year's ceremony will include tributes to Viola Davis, who will receive the Chairman's Award, and Colman Domingo, who will be presented with the President's Award.

Ryan Coogler’s pulsating supernatural thriller “Sinners” entered the awards in the movie categories with a leading 18 nominations.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.