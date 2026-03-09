Multiple gunshots fired near Rihanna’s LA home and a woman is taken into custody

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police took a woman into custody after she fired gunshots near the home of Grammy-Award winning performer Rihanna, according to police and news reports.

No one was injured, police said. It's not immediately clear whether the pop star was at home when the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call about shots fired near a home in the Beverly Hills area, spokesperson and Officer Charles Miller said Monday. A 35-year-old woman was later taken into custody “without further incident” and police recovered a weapon, according to a statement from law enforcement. The suspect has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is in jail on $10 million in bail. The district attorney had not yet announced charges.

Miller did not say who lived in the home. Multiple local news outlets reported that it belongs to Rihanna. Public records show the property in the Beverly Hills area is owned by a trust run by Evan Jehle, who is a member of the advisory board for Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation.

Emails seeking comment were left with Rihanna's publicist and manager.

KABC-TV showed video of what appeared to be five bullet holes in the front gate of the home.

“Shooting just occurred. Ten gunshots fired from the vehicle,” a police dispatcher told responding officers on audio obtained by KABC. The gunfire came from across the street, police said.

It was not known if the woman under arrest had any connection to Rihanna.

In 2018, a man was accused of breaking into a different home of Rihanna's in the Hollywood Hills and spending 12 hours there. The man pleaded no contest to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in 2019. He was sentenced to probation.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including "We Found Love," "Work," "Umbrella" and "Disturbia." She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

She and A$AP Rocky announced the birth of their third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September.

