The Literary Arts Fund to distribute $7.7 million in grants to 40 organizations

NEW YORK — Dozens of literary entities, from the presenters of the National Book Awards to an organization supporting North Carolina writers, have received grants from an endowment established last year to boost support for the U.S. independent and nonprofit book community.

The Literary Arts Fund, initiated by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and six other philanthropies, announced that $7.7 million would be distributed among 40 organizations in 19 states. Recipients of grants ranging from $40,000 to $500,000 include the National Book Foundation, which oversees the National Book Awards; the North Carolina Writers' Network; Graywolf Press, Copper Canyon Press and other publishers; and the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop.

The arts in general have faced cuts in federal support since President Donald Trump began his second term, although the fund was conceived before he took office. The fund's managers are expected to give out at least $50 million over a 5-year period.

“Writers give voice to the human condition, helping us better understand ourselves and each other,” Jen Benka, the fund's executive director, said in a statement. “And central to millions of readers having access to their stories and poems are literary arts nonprofits, which work tirelessly to ensure literature continues to have a vital presence in our culture. As these organizations and publishers face a lack of funding, we encourage leaders who value literature to join us in supporting writers, books, and reading.”

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