Kennedy Center moves to erase Trump references after judge said they were illegally added

WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center is beginning the process of removing references to President Donald Trump a week after a federal judge ruled that his name had been illegally added to the performing arts center.

Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, said in a statement to The Associated Press that “we are complying with the court’s order while evaluating all legal options to preserve this revitalization and recognize President Trump’s leadership.”

In a Thursday memo to staff from the Kennedy Center's Office of General Counsel, the institution's lawyers said email signatures, letterhead and other documents must reflect the name as “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" or “Kennedy Center.”

The changes, the memo said, must be completed by June 12.

In a May 29 decision, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also blocked the administration from closing the cultural and arts venue for major renovations that had been planned to start in July.

Hours after the ruling, Trump said he was backing away from the revamp and making arrangements to relinquish control to Congress of what, until the Republican president’s second term, had been known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The next day, Trump on social media branded Cooper as "an anti Trump Hater" and predicted that the performing arts center that he wanted to shutter for a two-year overhaul will "soon be closed, probably never to open again."

Clearly angered by his latest legal setback, he said it was "impossible for me to be treated fairly," tying Cooper's ruling to earlier losses, including the Supreme Court's rejection in February of his sweeping tariffs.

The removal marked a setback in the president’s second-term plans to remake many of Washington’s landmarks — and add new ones.

On Thursday, his administration said renovations had been completed on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, painting the bottom what Trump has called "American flag blue." The White House East Wing was demolished to build a large ballroom, and Trump plans to build an arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

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Associated Press writer Hillel Italie in New York contributed to this report. Kinnard reported from Columbia, S.C.

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