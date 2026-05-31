Many co-owners are shocked to learn that all parties may have to share the costs of a partition action, even when only one person files the lawsuit. Courts tend to treat most lawsuit expenses as costs that ultimately benefit all owners, and they may reimburse them using the property's value or from sale proceeds.

Whether a family member inherits a property alongside other members or business partners invest in property, disputes over shared real estate happen all the time. The question of cost responsibility is one of the first that crops up in the process. That's why it's crucial to understand who pays, when they pay, and how the court decides to allocate such expenses.

What Is a Partition Action and Why Does It Happen?

Whenever there are disagreements involving a jointly owned property, a partition action is one legal route for resolving the issue. Co-owners may not agree on whether they should sell, rent, keep, or manage a property, so one owner may request a court to weigh in.

Some of the most common situations that lead to partition acts include the following:

Siblings inheriting a home from their parents

Former spouses or partners retaining ownership after separation

Friends who purchased investment property together

Family members involved in selling inherited property

Investors who disagree on the property's future

In most cases, courts recognize that no one owner should be obligated to remain in an indefinite property arrangement. Partition laws are one of the most straightforward paths for ending a co-ownership if regular discussions go nowhere.

While the circumstances vary, it's possible for a judge to physically divide the property or order a partition by sale, in which the property is sold, and the profits are distributed to the owners.

Who Pays for a Partition Action?

While you might assume that only the person filing the lawsuit is responsible for the associated costs, the reality is often more complicated than it seems at first. The initiating co-owner will pay the upfront expenses to start the process, such as filing fees, attorney retainers, and the like. However, since courts often view partition actions as benefiting all owners upon conflict resolution, the judge will likely allocate most of these expenses among the owners later on.

Overall, the most common costs include:

Court filing fees

Attorney fees

Property appraisals

Inspection expenses

Mediation costs

Accounting services

Referee or commissioner fees

Title and recording expenses

The final responsibility depends on everything from state law and court rulings to the conduct of the relevant parties.

Does One Co-Owner Have to Pay Everything Sometimes?

In the vast majority of cases, the answer is no. The judge will look for the most equitable outcome possible rather than automatically putting every expense on the shoulders of the person who filed.

The court may determine that the expenses have a mutually beneficial nature because they helped manage, preserve, value, or sell off the property. In such situations, the reimbursement may come from the property itself or from an eventual sale.

Keep in mind that a court could put greater financial responsibility on any party who:

Refuses reasonable settlement efforts

Causes unnecessary delays

Hides vital information

Fails to cooperate with court orders

Creates avoidable litigation expenses

Still, every case has its own unique circumstances, and an equitable cost allocation won't look the same in each instance.

What Happens to Costs During a Partition by Sale?

If dividing a property physically might reduce its value or is just not feasible, one of the most practical solutions involves a partition by sale. After the sale, the proceeds are distributed according to a specified structure.

The following, if they're applicable, must be satisfied beforehand:

Mortgages

Liens

Taxes

Outstanding obligations

Afterward, the courts will look over litigation expenses and reimbursement claims. The last step involves distributing the funds based on ownership interest and other relevant factors.

Important questions regarding paying for a partition tend to come up at this stage because numerous owners don't realize that approved expenses can be deducted from the final total.

Individual owner payments are also a factor. The court will notice if one owner paid more than their share of property taxes, insurance premiums, repairs, and more. This can result in credits in their favor before the official division.

As such, you'll want to make sure your financial records are in order and accounted for.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a Partition Action Normally Take?

Since every situation is different, you can't rely on one possible timeframe. The following can all contribute to the length:

The jurisdiction

The court's calendar

The complexity of the case

If your case is more straightforward, then you may be able to reach a resolution within a matter of months. However, fundamental ownership disagreements and other complications can take a year or longer to resolve.

Can a Co-Owner Force the Sale of a Property?

There are many situations where this has been possible. In general, partition laws give co-owners the option of asking the court for relief when an out-of-court agreement isn't possible.

A sale tends to take place when physical division is either unfair or downright impractical.

What If One Owner Lives in the Property?

The fact of occupancy won't necessarily prevent a partition action. The judge will take into consideration whether the occupant has paid expenses, maintained the property, and more.

Assuming a sale or division is ordered after a co-owner property dispute, the above facts could affect the decision regarding financial adjustments. If you've been paying most or all of the bills, be sure to gather your evidence ahead of time.

The Cost of a Partition Action Is Often Shared

Whether or not you're the one who filed for a partition action, you could end up paying for some of the costs involved. Preparing for this possibility and adjusting your expectations is important so that you're not caught off guard.

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