2026 is the year many folks are sprucing up their gardens! Some top garden landscaping ideas this year include using decorative pots for container gardening and making use of vertical space with hanging plants.

Many people are jumping on the gardening bandwagon, and research shows that the average American spends 5 hours a week making their garden something special. When looking for a place to spend the summer months in Montana, a well-thought-out yard can be a great spot for some much-needed alone time or for gathering with friends. Our article offers sustainable landscaping tips to help you create your dream garden.

What Adds the Most Value to a Garden?

Planning your outdoor space transformation is important if you want to ensure you add the most value to your yard, such as installing a decent-sized patio or deck. Adding a patio to your home lets you invest in a beautiful dining table set to entertain your guests and enjoy alfresco dining. Add some varied lighting for a cozy ambiance, and you've got a space that feels welcoming for everyone.

Families with kids can also benefit from adding a tree house to the yard, creating a dedicated space that encourages spending time outdoors and away from their devices. While the traditional tree house requires a large tree, it's not the only option. You can get a standalone tree house on stilts, which still gives kids that high-up space to play.

Top Garden Landscaping Ideas for 2026

If you're feeling ready to tackle some garden landscaping, 2026 has some great ideas for making the space your own. Here are four top modern garden design ideas to get you started, whether you're redoing your garden on a budget or want to make a huge update.

1. Retaining Walls

Retaining walls are great for adding both function and aesthetic appeal to your garden. They're great for holding soil in place if your yard has a steep slope, and can provide structural support where it's needed most. While adding these can be a great weekend project, if you're not very big on DIY, or the job seems too big, hiring a retaining walls service in Kalispell can help ensure it gets done properly.

2. Container Gardening

Not every garden has space for planting vegetables or flowers directly in the ground, so this year, many folks are turning to container gardening. With unique and brightly colored container pots, you can make a focal point in your yard that's easy to transport, especially if you're renting or live in an apartment with only a balcony. Container gardening is great for growing vegetables, and common options include:

Carrots

Leafy greens like lettuce and kale

Peppers

Radishes

Cucumbers

When choosing your containers, think about your available space. Do you have a large space you need to fill? Consider getting box planters in different heights to add a bit of depth to your garden.

Do you have only a small patio or balcony? Choose several smaller pots in complementary colors and arrange them whimsically to add personality to the area.

One of the biggest mistakes people make in gardening is choosing the wrong size pot. It's vital to understand that the type of container you buy will depend on the type of plant you're trying to grow. Larger plants like lemon trees will need a pot ranging from 5 to 24 gallons, depending on the tree's age, whereas flowers and herbs can be grown in 1- to 2-gallon pots.

You should also ensure your plants have drainage holes at the bottom so their roots are protected from root rot, which can happen when the soil remains too wet for too long. You should also add a layer of pebbles at the bottom of your pot to help with drainage before adding the soil.

3. Sustainable and Low-Maintenance Options

If you live in a particularly dry climate, sustainable, low-maintenance choices will benefit you. Consider adding trending landscaping styles such as rock gardens with drought-tolerant plants, such as:

Asters

Beardtongue

Blue Fescue

Hen and Chicks

Lavender

Russian Sage

4. Hanging Plants

Finally, don't forget to use any vertical space by adding plant hangers or baskets to your patio cover or pergola. If you enjoy the DIY route, consider making some macrame plant hangers.

If you can't find macrame hangers in your local nursery, there are several YouTube tutorials that are simple enough for beginners. All you need is some time and cotton rope.

Hanging plants are innovative garden solutions for maximizing space and bringing vibrant colors to eye level. Some popular, easy-to-care-for hanging plants include:

Ferns

Verbena

Fuchsia

Tradescantia

String of Pearls

Spanish moss

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 70/30 Rule in Gardening?

The 70/30 rule in gardening is a design principle in which most of your plants (70%) consist of local plants. The other 30% can be seasonal plants or plants that you want to experiment with.

Applying this rule when designing your garden can help you achieve year-round interest, as local plants thrive while still allowing you to have some fun switching up your plants for the current season.

What Is the 3-Hour Gardening Rule?

Some parts of the day can get extremely hot, and this is where this rule comes into play. The 3-hour gardening rule recommends against gardening in the hotter months between 11 am and 2 pm.

The best times to garden are early morning before the sun rises too high, or late evening, usually after 5:30 pm, because plants can absorb water more effectively then. Gardening during these times also helps ensure you avoid sunburn and heatstroke.

Start Planning Your Dream Garden Today for a Brighter Tomorrow

Garden landscaping ideas this year focus on sustainability and creating depth with hanging plants and different height planter boxes. Features like rock gardens can create a focal point that adds intrigue to your design, while retaining walls can help provide more structure to slopes.

Ready to turn these ideas into reality? Head over to our News section for even more design deep-dives and expert tips.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.