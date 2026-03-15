Low-maintenance showers are becoming one of the most popular renovation trends as more people aim to spend less time cleaning. Low-maintenance showers include fiberglass and acrylic, which are much easier to clean than tile showers that require upkeep.

According to the BLS Time Use Survey, the average American spends around 37 minutes a day on housework. That time adds up quickly over a week, and no one likes feeling that they spend their life scrubbing tiles and cleaning water stains. Fortunately, smart bathroom home renovation ideas are helping people spend less time cleaning and more time doing the things they love.

Why Do Homeowners Want Low-Maintenance Showers?

Bathrooms are one of the trickiest rooms to keep clean, which is why more people are turning to options like low-maintenance showers. When choosing materials for your bathroom renovation, consider designs that help you cut down on scrubbing. After all, a simple layout and easy-to-clean surfaces can help you spend less time on chores and more time enjoying the space you've created.

People are also choosing modern bathroom design to create a space that feels uncluttered and calming. For a fresh look, consider including:

Smooth surfaces

Clear glass panels

Simple fixtures

Renovation Trends That Make Showers Easy to Maintain

Bathroom renovation trends this year focus on helping you achieve a space that stays clean with minimal effort. For instance, you can look for low-maintenance bathroom designs that remove extra:

Seams

Edges

Tight corners

Instead, walk-in showers with basic walls and large surfaces can make cleaning much easier. You can quickly and easily wipe them down after showering and move on with your day.

When choosing bathroom materials for your remodel, consider those that resist grime and reduce water spots. Grout lines can collect dirt and mold if not properly maintained, so focusing on large tiles or acrylic wall panels can reduce the amount of grout you need to keep clean. To help reduce watermarks and fingerprints, consider choosing matte finishes on fixtures in your new low-maintenance shower.

Top Shower Remodeling Tips for Long-Term Convenience

When you plan a shower remodel, you want to choose one that stays practical for years, and many trending home features focus on making your life easier and more comfortable. For instance, frameless glass doors have fewer crevices where dirt can collect. When you eliminate the shower door frames, cleaning becomes a breeze, and your bathroom looks stylish and modern.

The material you choose for your new low-maintenance shower matters more than you may think. Natural stone tiles often have texture, which can easily trap soap scum and grime. This extra texture can take a while to scrub clean, and the porous surface can be a breeding ground for mold.

Instead, consider non-porous options such as fiberglass or acrylic shower installations, which don't require much elbow grease to keep well-maintained. These materials are also typically more cost-effective than more expensive luxury stone tiles.

The size of your tiles can also affect how much you have to clean, since many smaller tiles mean more grout lines. Instead, consider large-format tiles for less grout or an acrylic finish that makes cleaning easier.

Finally, when planning a shower remodel, there are significant benefits to working with the best shower installation services in your area. These companies employ skilled workers who can advise you on the best choices for your needs and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

How To Clean a Shower With Minimal Effort?

No matter what type of shower you have, it's important to keep it clean. Before you begin, it's best to have all the supplies on hand.

We recommend storing all your bathroom cleaning supplies in a bucket to keep everything in one place. If you have more than one bathroom, it's easier to move between them when you don't have to carry everything you need by hand. Here are some necessary cleaning tools to include in your bucket:

Spray bottle or a commercial cleaning solution

Gloves

Scrubbing sponge

Microfiber cloth

Begin the cleaning process by wetting your shower walls and the glass door with water from a jug. If you have a handheld shower head, you can use that if you prefer.

Next, if you have a spray bottle, fill it with vinegar and spray the walls. If your shower has heavy buildup, let the vinegar sit for at least 10 minutes. If you're using a commercial cleaning solution, spray that on instead and let it sit for a few minutes to activate.

Next, use the sponge to scrub the surfaces clean and rinse everything with fresh water. Finally, use your microfiber cloth to dry everything well.

What Is the Four-Minute Shower Rule?

The four-minute shower rule can help you be more mindful of how long you spend in the shower, especially in this day and age, where being eco-conscious is paramount. It encourages you to shower for only four minutes, no longer.

Following this four-minute rule can help you save water and reduce your energy use. If you don't have a timer, consider playing one or two music tracks to gauge how long you've been in the shower. This rule can also help speed up your daily routine, leaving you more time for other tasks, such as drying your hair or choosing the day's clothing.

Pro Tip: Keep shampoo and soap nearby to avoid wasting time looking for them

Enjoy Smart Renovation Trends for a Cleaner Shower Today

Today's bathroom renovation trends focus on modern designs that make your life easier. With the right low-maintenance shower, you no longer have to spend hours cleaning every nook and cranny. Low-maintenance shower materials include acrylic, fiberglass, and large-format tiles.

If you're planning a bathroom update in the near future, keep these renovation trends in mind. They can help you enjoy a cleaner space while spending less time on chores.

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