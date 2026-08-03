Driving safer cars alone is not enough to reduce auto accident risks, considering these incidents primarily stem from human behaviors. Yes, advanced vehicle safety features can help mitigate the risk of collisions and car crash injuries, but they're not the sole solution for these events often caused by driving mistakes and risky actions.

In its latest available "Yearly Snapshot" report (Fatality Facts 2024), for instance, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports that a total of 39,254 people died in motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) in 2024. It also noted that problematic behaviors, including speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol, contributed to this death toll.

What Is the Most Common Auto Accident?

The most common type of auto accident is a vehicle-to-vehicle collision.

According to the National Safety Council, of the 13,101,000 total crashes in the U.S. in 2024, 9.31 million, or 71.1%, involved collisions with another motor vehicle. Around 2.5 million crashes, or 19.1%, involved incidents with fixed or other objects.

Can a Minor Car Accident Cause Injury?

Yes, even a minor auto accident like a slow-speed fender-bender can result in injuries.

An article published on Open MedScience, for instance, notes that the whiplash effect (a sudden, sharp back-and-forth movement of the neck and head) can harm the spine or neck at speeds as low as 2.5 miles per hour. The effects become even more dangerous and pronounced at 10 to 15 mph.

Why Does Reducing Auto Accident Risks Require More Than Safer Cars?

Reducing the risk, severity, and frequency of auto accident cases requires not just the use of cars with advanced safety features, as driving behaviors and negligent actions are the leading causes of these incidents. Even with the safest car, so long as it has a distracted, reckless, drunk, or drug-impaired operator, there's still a risk of a crash happening.

Distracted and Impaired Driving

Safer cars are not completely safe, particularly if the people operating them are driving with one or more distractions or have alcohol or drugs in their systems.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 315,000 people sustained injuries in 2024 due to distracted driving. Such risky behaviors also claimed thousands of lives: 3,208 people died because of driving distractions, such as:

Texting while driving

Talking on the phone or to passengers while driving

Eating while driving

Fiddling with the stereo while driving

Impaired driving, whether due to alcohol, illegal drugs, or even prescription medications, can also defeat the purpose of driving safer cars. Under the influence of these substances, drivers can have significantly reduced reaction times, or they may even fall asleep behind the wheel.

Risk Compensation

Some drivers may develop a false, exaggerated sense of safety and security when driving a vehicle with advanced safety features. While such technological innovations aim to enhance safety, they can unintentionally reduce cautiousness and heighten aggressive driving behaviors.

The false sense of security that drivers may develop may lead to increased risk compensation. It can "encourage" them to take more risks, like tailgating, failure to yield, or excessive speeding.

Human Limits

Human limits, which are people's innate boundaries in sensory processing and reaction times, are another critical reason why even with today's safer cars, thousands of people still get injured or even die in auto accident tragedies.

As humans, drivers have fixed visual limits and reaction times. When faced with situations that overload their senses (e.g., distractions, alcohol or drug impairment, or fatigue), such limitations can overwhelm them.

Overwhelmed drivers can then make poor driving reactions and responses, contributing to higher auto accident risks.

It's for this reason that road laws, such as speed restrictions and drug and alcohol prohibitions, exist, as they account for human limitations. Traffic laws also play crucial roles in assessing fault and handling claims in accident cases, as explained by Parker Waichman Queens attorneys.

How Drivers Can Reduce Their Auto Accident Risk

Drivers can minimize their risk of triggering or contributing to an auto accident that could cause property damage, injuries, or death by never relying on their vehicle's safety features alone. Instead, they should consider these innovations as helpful additions and focus on maintaining or improving their defensive driving skills.

Defensive driving is the proactive practice of anticipating road hazards and being ready to respond to them. By spotting dangers early, defensive drivers can make safer, more well-informed decisions to prevent accidents.

An example of defensive driving is spotting a potentially aggressive driver who has already tailgated or cut off another driver in front of you. As a defensive driver, you'll stay calm and slow down to create more space between you and the aggressive motorist.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the First Thing Drivers Should Do After an Auto Accident?

The first thing all drivers should do after an auto accident is to check themselves, their passengers, and the occupants of the other vehicle for any injuries. If anyone needs medical services, contacting 911 (or local emergency services) should be the next priority.

Do Auto Accident Victims Need a Lawyer to Make an Insurance Claim or File a Lawsuit?

No. Car accident victims can file a personal injury claim or suit on their own, without a lawyer. It's up to them to consult with a car crash lawyer, which is advisable, as many offer free initial consultations.

During an initial consultation, auto accident victims can provide the personal injury lawyer with an account of what happened. The lawyer will then likely tell them whether they have a meritorious case and the type of damages they can seek.

If victims decide to hire a personal injury attorney, it'll likely be on a contingency fee basis, also known as "no-win, no-fee." In this case, the lawyer will only charge the claimant if they're successful in obtaining a favorable outcome (e.g., settlement, compensation, or court award).

Safer Drivers Are Necessary To Lower Auto Accident Risks

Vehicle safety features are undoubtedly helpful and welcome, but they're not the single solution to the continuously high auto accident rates in the United States. What's far more crucial is for all drivers to drive defensively, prudently, and with respect and care for other road users' safety.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.