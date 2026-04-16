Preventing clogged pipes in your home is now more crucial than ever, as they can lead to sewage backup that can bring health and safety risks. They can also leave you with massive flood cleanup and repair costs.

Compounding the danger is the increasing frequency and severity of flood-causing weather events.

As the Center for American Progress (CAP) reports, U.S. weather forecasting offices issued over 5,000 flash flood warnings as of mid-November 2025. It's the first time it crossed the 5,000 mark. The more severe the flooding is, the more likely it is to overtax the nation's already aging plumbing infrastructure.

By recognizing such hazards and understanding why they make preventing blocked drains at home even more crucial, you can take proactive steps to keep your plumbing pipes clean and clear.

What Is the Number One Cause of Clogged Drains?

There's no "single" leading cause of clogged pipes and drains, but some of the most common culprits behind clogged kitchen sinks are food particles, soap scum build-up, and grease, according to this informative Cambridge plumber guide. In bathrooms, hair, toiletries, and soap residue are often to blame.

As for clogged toilet drain pipes, one of the most common reasons is using it as a trash can by flushing things outside of the "three Ps" (pee, poop, and toilet paper). Even items labeled flushable shouldn't go down the toilet, because in many cases, they don't flush well and cause clogs instead.

Consumer Reports, for instance, cited a study that found over 50% of so-called "flushable" and "biodegradable" wipes to contain a mix of low-degradable synthetic fibers and biodegradable cellulose. They don't degrade, meaning they contribute to blockages in drains and municipal sewers.

What Are the Signs of Clogged Pipes?

A slow drain is one of the most common signs of clogging in pipes that connect to your drainage system.

Weird gurgling or bubbling sounds are another indication. They're a sign that trapped air is trying to escape as water attempts to push through and past a blockage.

You should also take these foul odors inside or outside your home as red flags of potential clogged pipe concerns:

Rotten eggs or sulfur

Raw sewage

Earthy, moldy, or musty

"Fishy" or decaying food

If any of the above occur in only one drain, you likely have an isolated problem, which you should address as soon as possible with the help of professional drain cleaning services. Resolving it without delay can help prevent it from becoming a multi-drain problem.

If the symptoms occur in multiple drains or toilets, know they're signs of a clogged sewer or main drain line. It's best to contact an emergency plumber for clogged drains, as they are a much larger issue that can lead to a severe and hazardous sewage backup or structural pipe damage.

Why Is Preventing Clogged Pipes at Home Now More Crucial Than Ever?

Preventing clogged pipes at home has become even more crucial nowadays due to emerging contaminants that may spread via aging infrastructure failures. There's also the potential of plumbing and sewer blockages to cause sewage backups that could harm people's health and cause diseases.

Don't forget that cleanup and repair costs are rising, and so is the number of flood-causing extreme weather events.

Emerging Contaminants and Aging Infrastructure

In its 2025 Infrastructure Report Card, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) cited the impacts of aging infrastructure, one of which was the increase in collection system failures from 2 to 3.3 per 100 miles of pipe.

The report also noted that the nation's wastewater systems are facing new expenses as they address emerging contaminants. Of particular note are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Hazardous Sewage Backups

Sewage backups can occur as a result of clogged pipes and overtaxed sewer systems.

A March 2026 article from The Associated Press, for instance, reported that some Baltimore residents live with recurring sewage backups that flood their homes through toilets and baths. It also mentioned that 1,000 utilities serving at least 18.7 million people are in severe violation of federal pollution limits.

Costlier Cleanup and Repairs

Another good reason to prevent clogged pipes at home is that it now costs much more to clean up the mess and repair the damage they can cause (e.g., sewage backup and indoor flooding).

As an article published by AOL.com points out, home repair and remodeling costs have soared by 61% within the last decade. In the past year alone, they increased by about 4%.

Worsening Weather-Related Events

As climate change causes more severe weather events (e.g., heavier rains) to occur, the heavier the workload that already-overtaxed drain lines and sewer systems have to deal with becomes. If you have clogged pipes at home, the blockage could lead to wastewater and runoff backing up and into your house.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Should PFAS in Plumbing Pipes Matter to You?

PFAS are "forever chemicals" used in many products and found in many places, from drinking water to waste, waste sites, food, and household items.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says current research shows exposure to PFAS may have harmful health effects, such as hypertension in pregnant women. It can also cause developmental delays in children and increased cholesterol levels.

PFAS can contribute to pipe clogs, too, which can then cause backups in your home and lead to contaminated backflows into your drinking water. You and your family may then become exposed to PFAS and its health consequences if any of these problems happen.

Do Pipes Eventually Unclog Themselves?

Most cases of clogs in plumbing pipes don't "unclog" themselves, particularly if they're due to an accumulation of FOG (fats, oils, and grease), sanitary products, hair, and soap residue.

There are, however, some cases involving minor blockages that consist solely of organic waste or toilet paper. In these scenarios, the blockage they cause may be temporary and resolve once the waste dissolves within enough time.

Prevent Clogged Pipes Before They Wreak More Havoc

Preventing clogged pipes is now more crucial than ever due to a combination of aging infrastructure, emerging contaminants, rising repair costs, and worsening weather events. Avoid these problems by flushing only the "3 Ps" and never treating sinks and toilets like they're trash cans.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.