Playing golf can be a potent physical and mental antidote, as it combines physical activity (as a form of moderate aerobic exercise) with cognitive engagement and exposure to natural environments. It encourages movement, helps combat physical decline and stress, and triggers physiological relaxation.

With all those potential benefits, it's easy to see why the number of people golfing is on the rise. The National Golf Foundation says that the sport's U.S. participant base has soared by 41% within the past six years (2019 to 2025). As of 2025, the number of Americans who play golf exceeded 48 million.

How Difficult Is Golf for Beginners?

Just like other sports like boxing, ice hockey, or tennis, golf can be tricky for beginners, as it requires precision (from hand-eye coordination to muscle memory) and extreme patience.

Swinging a club is demanding enough. Accounting for environmental factors, such as the wind and terrain, makes it even more challenging.

The good news is that practicing golf consistently makes the learning curve more manageable, particularly if you focus on the fundamentals (e.g., stance, grip, posture, and alignment). Starting in a low-pressure environment, like an off-course facility, and practicing with a golf simulator at home can also help.

What Does Playing Golf Entail?

Playing golf involves using different clubs to hit the ball into a series of holes. The goal is to have the ball go into the hole (the physical "cup") with the fewest strokes (the action of swinging and hitting the ball) possible.

In standard or professional games, players can carry up to 14 different clubs in their bags. Examples include:

Drivers

Putters

Fairway woods

Irons

Wedges

Beginners and recreational golfers, however, don't necessarily have to tote 14 clubs around. You can, for instance, start with the five listed above.

Another critical thing to note is that when you "play a round" of golf, it usually refers to a standard 18-hole game. Each "hit" or stroke counts as one point.

At the end of the round, the person with the lowest total score or fewest points wins. Completing an 18-hole game of golf usually takes about four hours.

How Can Playing Golf Be a Potent Physical and Mental Antidote?

Playing golf requires you to engage both your physical and mental capabilities. It warrants considerable body conditioning and physical exertion. You also need to use your cognitive abilities and faculties, including attention, focus, memory, and executive function.

The more you play or practice golf, therefore, the more likely you are to reap its potential physical and mental benefits, including the following.

Good for the Heart

If you walk the course during a standard round of golf, you could get in as many as or even over 15,000 steps, as noted by a recent Fox News article. It also cited a study that found golf, along with regular and Nordic walking (brisk walking with poles), appeared to help lower the participants':

Blood sugar

Blood pressure

Cholesterol

In the same study, the researchers stated that the beneficial effects of golf on blood sugar levels and lipid profiles were slightly more positive than the two other activities.

Such benefits and physical engagement can do the heart a lot of good, helping increase blood flow and heart rate. At the same time, walking doesn't place extreme stress on the joints, making it an ideal low-impact activity.

Strengthening and Balance-Improving

As people age, their strength and balance can decline, primarily due to sarcopenia (age-related loss of muscle mass and strength). Aging can also trigger changes in the bones, joints, and muscles, all of which can contribute to frailty and poor balance.

Regular golf time, fortunately, can help build and maintain good strength and balance. The sport's physical demands require continuous weight transfer and the engagement of multiple muscle groups.

Busting Stress

Playing golf can help you relieve stress, thanks to its multi-faceted nature. It combines moderate-intensity physical activity with nature immersion and mental focus.

Adding to golf's stress-busting effects is its social component. Played with others, it fosters a sense of community and camaraderie.

Cognitive Engagement and Enhancement

As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains, physical activity isn't just good for the muscles, bones, and heart, but it can also boost brain health. It can help with:

Thinking

Problem-solving

Emotional regulation

Memory

Learning

Reduced risk of depression, anxiety, dementia, and cognitive decline

With golf being a physical activity of moderate intensity, engaging in this sport regularly can help you enjoy the many benefits of exercise.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Times a Week Should You Play Golf?

How often you should play golf completely depends on your personal goals and what you want to get out of the sport.

Once a week is okay if you want to incorporate golf as an additional way to stay active, socialize, and immerse yourself in nature. If you want to improve your game more actively, a twice-a-week game may suffice, plus two range or short-game sessions.

If your goal is to play golf competitively, you'd have to commit more time and resources, such as playing at least four times a week and throwing in more practice.

Is Golf an Expensive Activity?

Golf can be an expensive luxury, but with the right tactics, you can make it a more affordable hobby and sport.

As a beginner, you don't have to splurge on expensive, brand-new equipment. You can get pre-owned gear in the meantime (as you build your finances and savings), helping make the sport more accessible on a budget.

Consider playing and practicing on public and night golf courses, too. They often charge less than private clubs and day rounds.

Walking the course, rather than riding, can also help make the sport more affordable. Plus, it's the best way to maximize golf's potential physical and mental health benefits.

Enjoy Golfing and Its Health Perks

From being good for the heart to helping keep you strong, maintaining your balance, busting stress, and engaging your cognitive functions, these are some of the ways that make playing golf a physical and mental antidote. It's also an excellent way to stay social and make new friends and connections.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.