Outdoor workouts are a cost-effective option to combine the mental benefits of nature with physical activity. Being in nature is an easy mood booster that has been proven to reduce anxiety and depression, while also supplying a vitamin D dose for bone health. You can use natural inclines to pump up your workout intensity and expand to different areas to avoid boredom.

During the pandemic, three in five Americans became outdoor people who preferred to take their fitness regimen outside in 2021. During and well after the pandemic, working out among the trees provides an excuse to get outside while being productive.

It also reduces the need for a gym membership.

Why Do People Love Outdoor Workouts?

Key benefits of outdoor exercise include variety in the environment and saving money by using free spaces like public trails. You can also boost your mental and emotional health as much as you work your body.

Budget

You can tighten your home budget without sacrificing your fitness level by utilizing the natural world around you. Many places have free trails just for biking and running.

Check out your local parks and other public spaces. You may find a group of people doing yoga or Tai Chi in the park that you can join.

Variety

From hills to hiking trails to parks, nature is a never-ending smorgasbord of varying terrain to use for your fitness routine enhancement. A gym can have different rooms and floors, but it doesn't have the changing scenery of a forest or beach.

Encounter hundreds of different plants and other animals that can enhance your workout. Enjoy varied sensory stimulation from smells of flowers, colors, and sounds of birds chirping or waves crashing on the ocean as you're doing push-ups or biking for miles.

Plus, nature isn't just one flat zone. The changing terrain and inclines provide additional intensity for your power walking and jogging.

Control Social Level

Taking your workout outside means deciding whether you feel like going solo or being a part of a group activity. When you sign up for a gym membership, there's access to different classes that may build camaraderie, but you may not always feel like being in that environment or with the specific people there.

Nature provides room for a solo walk or organizing a group hike. Go to parks where there are several people working out, or find your own private area to explore.

If you have a backyard, create your own fitness oasis there.

Mental Health

Several studies, such as this one from Harvard, have concluded that just being out in nature for as little as 15 minutes can improve anxiety and depression levels.

Sun exposure supplies natural vitamin D, a natural mood booster. Vitamin D synthesis helps maintain proper bone health.

How Can I Prepare for Safe Nature-Based Workouts?

Regardless of where you live, always check the weather, as even the sunniest place may have warnings concerning UV rays or pollution. Use Google Maps to help plan your route and share your location if you're going a long distance alone.

Keep your phone fully charged and always have an emergency contact on hand. Tools such as a smartwatch count how many steps and miles you complete but can also provide alerts if you get in trouble.

Add heated gloves by Arcfomor to your layers for safe winter sport exploration. In summer, make sure you wear moisture-wicking, breathable clothing and always apply SPF 30 sunscreen to protect against UV rays.

Use proper footwear, from walking shoes to hiking boots, depending on the terrain you plan to explore. If you plan to be out at night or in low light, wear bright reflective clothing.

Where Does Gardening Fit In?

If you want a functional, low-impact total body exercise that also contributes to your self-sufficiency, look no further than gardening. While you're contributing to your home's food security by growing your own tomatoes and cucumbers or adding curb appeal by tending to your flowerbeds, you're also building and strengthening your arms, legs, and core.

You may burn up to 175 to 550 calories per hour. Typical gardening activities include digging and carrying items like water cans and mulch bags. You're constantly stretching, raking, pushing, and pulling things.

Optimize your garden activities by being more mindful of increasing the intensity by carrying heavier things and focusing on hand tools over automatic ones.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Exercise Is Best for High Blood Pressure?

Isometric exercises that involve holding a position, such as planks or wall squats, are effective for lowering your blood pressure during those outdoor workouts. You could also add 30 minutes of cycling or brisk walking five days a week, as the American Heart Association recommends.

Other activities include dancing and swimming, along with high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which involves short bursts of intense activity followed by light activity.

Do Outdoorsy People Live Longer?

Regular exposure to green spaces helps individuals live longer, according to studies. That's because there's a combined mental, social, and physical benefit.

Green areas contribute to overall well-being, especially as people age. Being outside makes it easy to constantly move around without thinking about it.

Anything that keeps people moving helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases that can shorten one's lifespan. Being outside has also been linked to better cognitive health and overall improved attention as people engage with the natural environment.

It helps older adults maintain their mental sharpness.

Start Those Green Workouts Today

Outdoor workouts are not among those modern fitness trends that will eventually fade. More people are returning to the natural human movement that has been a part of life, from continental migration to agricultural life on personal farms.

Using nature for fitness is a counterbalance to the sedentary indoor lifestyle that has become a side effect of modern times and too many devices. So, invest in a comfortable pair of walking shoes or hiking boots and start to explore your local terrain, from hiking trails to local parks.

You can start simply by utilizing your backyard to start digging in the dirt or doing some push-ups right on your patio.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.