Modern caterers are focusing more on using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients as part of their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. It also simplifies logistics, allowing catering companies to deliver fresher, better-quality meals. With this approach, brands can even align their vision with the growing consumer demand for eco-consciousness.

An industry release article from Farm Progress by Informa, for instance, cited findings of the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey, in which 59% of U.S. consumers said it's important to know where their food comes from. Over half (54%) also said they prioritize food consistently available locally.

Is It Cheaper to Self-Cater or Hire Modern Caterers?

If you consider only the costs of ingredients, you'll find that self-catering is almost always cheaper than hiring modern catering services. If, however, you look at the big picture (including everything necessary for food catering), you'll realize self-catering isn't always as practical and economical.

Whether it's for a birthday, family reunion, or wedding catering, you have to consider not just the ingredients but also the labor and specialized equipment, tools, and appliances (e.g., chafing dishes, plates, and refrigeration).

What Is the Cheapest Food to Cater for a Party?

The cheapest food catering options are often quick-to-fill-and-satisfy menu items. They often have inexpensive base ingredients, more affordable proteins, and don't require fancy, multi-step preparation and cooking methods.

Some examples include:

Taco bars

Baked potation stations

Pasta buffets

Breakfast/brunch spreads (e.g., eggs, bacon, sausages, cheeses, jams, spreads, fresh fruits and veggies)

The above options can be ideal if you have a tight budget, as their ingredients are more affordable when bought in bulk.

Why Are Modern Caterers Focusing More on Sustainable, Local Ingredients?

Foodservice and food retailing outlets, which include catering services, make up a multi-billion-dollar industry. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (updated in July 2026) showed that its total food sales reached $2.51 trillion in 2025.

With that kind of money on the line, one can already picture just how big the industry's environmental impact is, considering it uses significant amounts of food items, energy, water, and packaging materials.

The good news is that reputable modern caterers have found that using sustainable, local ingredients is beneficial in many ways, not just to their brands and bottom lines but also to their clients and the environment.

Reducing Carbon Footprint

According to a study published in the scientific journal Nature in July 2026, food systems contribute to about a third of anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide. Such systems include all the activities and elements related to food and its:

Production

Processing

Distribution

Preparation

Consumption

Activity governance and outcomes

Modern, forward-thinking, and eco-conscious caterers recognize the above and know they can reduce their business operations' environmental impact with locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, they can significantly reduce transportation costs and emissions.

At the same time, sourcing local ingredients can help minimize the potential of food waste. The less time food items spend "on the road," the fresher they are, and the less likely they are to spoil.

Food waste is a massive contributor to GHG emissions. Sustainable America says close to a third of all food produced in the country ends up as surplus. All that results in $380 billion worth of wasted food. It also accounts for 3.5% of all U.S. GHG emissions.

Given those reasons, you'll find reputable caterers sourcing ingredients locally for their exquisite dishes and craft cocktail offerings, as noted by this page exploring the best luxury catering in Salt Lake City, UT.

Simplifying Logistics

Another reason modern caterers are increasingly favoring ingredients from local, sustainable sources is that it has a significant shortening effect on the supply chain. They reduce or eliminate the need for intermediaries like third-party distributors or central warehouses.

With fewer intermediaries, modern catering companies can save time and reduce their transportation-related costs.

Aligning With the Growing Demand for Food Sustainability and Eco-Consciousness

A March 2026 article from the World Economic Forum states that surveys show up to eight in ten consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainably sourced products.

As more people aim to reduce their own carbon footprints and environmental impact, they may feel encouraged to prioritize food they know is more sustainable. It can then translate to them opting for food items and catering services that incorporate sustainability and local sourcing practices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Common Catering-Related Mistakes to Avoid?

Your chosen modern, ethical caterers will be responsible for preparing and serving the food and drinks you choose, but deficits due to miscalculating guest counts won't be on them. Prevent this by RSVPing. Add a small percentage of buffer (e.g., 5%), in case there are any unexpected walk-ins.

Avoid the mistake of letting any surplus food go to waste, either. Take it home and enjoy it, or let the guests have some.

Ignoring dietary restrictions is another common mistake. Ensure your RSVP has a dedicated, highlighted field that lets guests list any medical restrictions, lifestyle diets, or food allergies. Compile this information, create a copy of the list, and send one of the copies to your caterer a few weeks in advance.

How Do You Choose a Caterer You'll Be Happy With?

Choose a modern catering company you'll be happy with by having all your prospects undergo the same vetting process. Check local restrictions and confirm they hold all necessary licenses, certifications, registrations, permits, and insurance policies.

You can also ask your chosen venue if they have a "preferred" vendor list.

Usually, catering firms included in these lists are not just local but also familiar with the venue's kitchen layout, limitations, power supplies, and loading processes. With this knowledge, you can expect them to work more efficiently than a caterer who'll work in the venue for the first time.

Partner With Modern Caterers Focused on Sustainability

Whether you're celebrating a special event, getting married, or organizing a corporate event, consider working with modern caterers known for their sustainable practices. With their use of local ingredients, your menu will be fresher, of better quality, and more eco-friendly.

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