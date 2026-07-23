Knee arthritis can be a debilitating condition if it is not managed correctly. There are four main stages of knee arthritis, and if you receive a diagnosis, you should avoid high-heeled shoes, inflammatory foods, and treatment methods that are not backed by medical evidence.

A recent study by Scientific Reports outlined key findings in the connection between reported sedentary activities and the frequency of osteoarthritis in the knee. Subjects with conditions that influenced sedentary time, such as depression, anxiety, and fatigue, were overall more likely to develop knee arthritis, highlighting the importance of physical activity when managing overall health.

What Is Knee Arthritis?

There are two forms of knee arthritis: osteoarthritis and inflammatory arthritis. Osteoarthritis makes up the vast majority of cases, and it is often caused by putting too much wear and tear on the knee joint.

Inflammatory arthritis is rarer, and the causes may include autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Why Is Osteoarthritis Worse in Inactive Individuals?

Staying active has many more benefits than simply keeping weight off and building muscle. When you exercise regularly, you are able to maintain bone and muscle mass, preventing degradation.

Simply put, inactive individuals are more likely to develop bone and joint conditions like osteoarthritis because they do not exercise. As a result, those body parts weaken and waste away, leaving them more susceptible to injury.

What Are the Four Stages of Knee Arthritis?

Rather than all of your symptoms occurring at once, knee arthritis comes in four distinct stages. Here is the typical progression of the condition.

Stage One: Early Warning Signs

At this stage, there are typically few to no symptoms of osteoarthritis. Patients may experience slight pain and notice a bit of limited function.

Treatment usually focuses on supplements to strengthen and maintain joint health.

Stage Two: Mild Arthritis

Stage Two is when many patients begin to notice a difference in pain and functionality. It is important to begin Austin knee arthritis treatment as soon as possible at this point so your arthritis doesn't worsen.

You may require more intense treatment, like injections and physical therapy, to keep symptoms at bay.

Stage Three: Moderate Arthritis

Arthritis shifts from mild to moderate when your symptoms worsen, and cartilage begins to deteriorate. Moderate arthritis makes it more difficult to engage in daily activities, such as walking and bending over.

The main objective during this stage is pain and inflammation management.

Stage Four: End-Stage Arthritis

In its final stage, osteoarthritis is very difficult to manage. Pain and stiffness go from moderate to extreme.

Specifically for those with knee arthritis, a knee replacement may be a recommended option if you are a good candidate for surgery.

What Should You Avoid With Knee Osteoarthritis?

While osteoarthritis of the knee can be difficult to manage, it isn't impossible, especially if you catch it in the early stages. Once you receive a diagnosis, here are some tips to help keep the condition in check and avoid further progression of symptoms.

Gaining Excess Weight

The more weight you gain, the more your body strains your joints. The knees, in particular, do a lot of work to support the body as you stand or walk.

Keep your weight within a healthy limit.

High-Impact Exercises

Movement is great for conditions like arthritis, but steer clear of exercises that have a high impact on your knees or contain excessive bending. Rather than HIIT, for example, try a water aerobics class.

Inflammatory Foods

Foods high in unhealthy fats and sugar can cause inflammation, which in turn affects arthritis symptoms. Most of the time, these tend to be highly processed foods. Opt for whole foods with nutritious ingredients.

Remember, it is also fine to occasionally indulge in your favorite treats. Focus on moderation, not restriction.

High-Heeled Shoes

High-heeled shoes can wreak havoc on individuals with arthritis of the knees. Even if a shoe is marketed as comfortable, it can put unnecessary stress on the knee joints.

You will also be more prone to accidents while wearing heels.

Unproven Treatment Methods

Only try treatments suggested or prescribed by medical professionals. Unproven or alternative treatment methods can actually worsen your condition or cause negative interactions with existing medications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Certain Foods Help With Pain From Knee Osteoarthritis?

Yes. Your doctor may recommend dietary changes when you receive a diagnosis of knee arthritis.

You may not need to make major revisions to your diet. Rather, focus on adding in healthy foods, rather than taking away your favorites.

Consider incorporating the following into your everyday meal regimen:

Healthy fats

Nuts and seeds

Citrus fruits

Leafy greens

Olive oil

What Is the Number One Mistake That Makes Knees Worse?

It may seem hard to believe, but resting too much and limiting your knee movement can actually do more harm than good. While it is essential not to push yourself too much, not moving your knee will cause it to stiffen, making the pain worse when you try to correct its position.

When training, make sure to put extra care into the muscles surrounding the knee joint, which will help keep it stable and prevent future injuries.

What Sleeping Position Is Best for Knee Pain?

Either on your side or your back. Sleeping on your stomach will put more pressure on your knees and could lead to swelling or fluid buildup.

Side sleeping with your knees stacked on top of one another prevents the top knee from sliding around. Sleeping on your back distributes weight evenly, so there is no excessive pressure on your knee.

Is It Possible to Get Knee Arthritis at a Young Age?

Yes. The connection between high-impact activities like running and joint health shows that post-traumatic arthritis of the knee can develop after serious injuries, such as a torn ACL.

Find Relief for Your Knee Arthritis Today

Struggling with knee arthritis can impact your mental and physical health, along with your general quality of life. Whether you suspect that you have osteoarthritis or you have just received a diagnosis, it is important to take action as soon as possible.

Would you like to learn more about the latest developments in injury treatment and prevention? Take a look around our website for further updates and information.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.