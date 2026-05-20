Applicants for U.S. citizenship now face closer review, a changed civics test, longer processing times, and more questions about fees and eligibility. Current immigration laws still allow many green card holders to naturalize, but applicants should prepare earlier and review their records carefully before filing.

U.S. citizenship has always required patience, planning, and proof. Recent policy updates have made the process feel more serious for many applicants.

People are searching for clear answers about interviews, testing, fees, background checks, and processing times. A green card alone does not guarantee approval.

Applicants must still prove they meet legal requirements. Small mistakes can now feel much bigger when officers review an application more closely.

Many families also want to know whether legal immigration, marriage, or long-term permanent residence still leads to citizenship. The answer is yes in many cases. Yet stronger preparation matters more than ever.

What Has Changed in the U.S. Citizenship Process?

USCIS announced a new 2025 civics test for certain applicants who file on or after October 20, 2025. The biggest changes involve:

The civics test

Officer review

How applicants may need to prove good moral character

The updated test has a larger pool of questions. Applicants may need to answer more questions during the interview.

Applicants should prepare by gathering:

Green card records

Tax filing history

Travel dates

Marriage records, when relevant

Court records, if any

Prior immigration filings

How Do Immigration Laws Affect Becoming a U.S. Citizen?

Immigration laws set the rules for who can apply, when they can apply, and what proof they must provide. Most applicants must be a US permanent resident for five years before applying. Some applicants may apply after three years if they qualify through marriage to a U.S. citizen.

Applicants must usually be at least 18 years old. They must show continuous residence and physical presence in the United States. They must also pass English and civics requirements unless an exception applies.

Citizenship is not just a form. It is a full eligibility review. A person may have lived in the United States for years and still need to explain:

Long trips

Past arrests

Unpaid taxes

Inconsistent information

People with complex records may want guidance from an immigration lawyer before filing. A lawyer can:

Help review risks

Organize documents

Explain how current rules may apply to one person's case

Testing and Interview Rules Need More Preparation

The naturalization interview remains a key step. During the interview, an officer reviews the application and asks questions about eligibility. The officer may also test:

English reading

Writing

Speaking skills

The civics part has changed for many newer applicants. People who filed before the effective date may fall under older rules. People who filed later may face the updated version.

Applicants should not rely only on memorized answers. Officers can ask about the information on the N-400. They may ask about:

Employment

Addresses

Travel

Family

Organizations

Prior immigration history

Strong preparation includes:

Reviewing every answer on Form N-400

Studying official civics materials

Practicing spoken answers

Bringing the required original documents

Updating USCIS if an address changes

Fees, Costs, and Processing Times Matter

Cost is one of the first concerns for many applicants. The USCIS fee varies, and applicants should use the fee calculator to better understand the cost.

USCIS also has reduced-fee and fee-waiver options for some applicants who qualify based on income or other rules.

Marriage-Based Citizenship Still Has Special Rules

Citizenship by marriage remains an important path, but marriage alone does not grant citizenship. A spouse of a U.S. citizen may qualify to apply after three years as a permanent resident when all rules are met.

The applicant must generally live in marital union with the U.S. citizen spouse during the required period. The marriage must be real, ongoing, and properly documented.

Officers may review:

Joint records

Shared residence

Taxes

Leases

Bank accounts

Insurance

Family details

Applicants researching support may come across resources such as the USA Visa Counsel immigration while learning how personal immigration services may relate to family-based cases.

Enforcement Changes Can Affect Legal Applicants

Many people connect enforcement only with undocumented immigration. Recent changes show that enforcement concerns can also affect some people in the legal immigration system.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is often discussed in the context of raids, detention, and removal. Naturalization applicants may not deal with ICE directly in a standard case.

Still, past removal orders, unresolved court issues, criminal charges, or false claims to citizenship can affect eligibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Green Card Holder Apply for Citizenship Right Away?

Most green card holders cannot apply right away. A US permanent resident usually needs five years of permanent residence before applying.

Some spouses of U.S. citizens may apply after three years if they meet marriage, residence, and presence rules. Military service can create different rules.

Applicants should also remember the early filing rule. Many people may file up to 90 days before meeting the residence period, but all other requirements still apply.

What Can Cause a Citizenship Application to Be Delayed?

Delays can happen for many reasons. Missing documents, long travel outside the United States, name changes, pending background checks, and unclear criminal records can slow review. Incorrect addresses can also cause missed notices.

Some applicants wait longer because USCIS needs more evidence after the interview. Careful filing helps. Applicants should:

Keep copies

Track mail

Attend biometrics appointments

Respond quickly to USCIS requests

Should Applicants Talk to an Immigration Lawyer Before Filing?

Not every applicant needs an immigration lawyer, but legal help can be useful when a case has risks. Past arrests, tax debt, child support issues, prior denials, long trips, selective service concerns, or marriage-based questions may need review.

A lawyer can explain options before a person files. That step can prevent avoidable mistakes.

Stay Informed About Immigration Laws Before Applying

Immigration laws can shape every stage of the citizenship process, from eligibility to the final oath ceremony. Applicants should review current testing rules, confirm fees, prepare documents, and understand how personal history may affect approval.

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