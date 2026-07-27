When you move to a new city, you're likely to feel lonely and socially isolated, especially if you don't have friends and family who reside there. Knowing how to meet people in a new city can help you combat loneliness and isolation. Put yourself out there and engage in activities, such as community groups, faith communities, or hobby-based meetups, which make meeting new people easier and help build lasting friendships.

As per a recent American Home Shield survey, about two in five Americans (41%) plan to move in 2026. Of these individuals, 34% plan to move within their current city, 38% within their state, while 26% plan to move interstate. The largest demographics driving these relocations are Millennials and Gen Zs.

While moving within your current city can protect your social network, moving to a new city may require forging new relationships. Knowing how and where to meet new people can be a good starting point.

Why Is Meeting People in a New City So Hard?

Reports by Colorado State University show that 51% of American adults felt like it was hard to make friends. Adult friendships have different mechanics than friendships in school. You don't have the structures that used to make friendships prosper, and moving makes it hard.

You've Lost Your Built-In Social Infrastructure

School, college, and long-tenured jobs make you have repeated contact with the same people over time. This exposure allows friendships to form. When you move, you lose this repeated built-in social infrastructure, making it hard to meet new people.

Adult Schedules Leave Little Room for New People

Work, family obligations, and the daily logistics of maintaining life give you little time to make new friends. Without deliberate effort, you'll notice time will pass without you making any single new social interaction.

Distance Is Quietly Killing Your Old Friendships

Geographic distance is one of the most common reasons why adult friendships fade. While you're in a different city, the friends you left behind are drifting even as you're trying to build something new. This situation raises the stakes on finding community in a new town.

Where Do Locals Meet New People?

The generic advice of just getting yourself out there doesn't work. You need specific settings where you can meet new people. Here are some places you can go to meet new people:

Recreational sports leagues

Running or cycling clubs

Neighborhood associations and block-level events

Volunteer organizations tied to causes you care about

Hobby-based classes, such as cooking, pottery, and book clubs

Faith communities and local community groups tied to a place of worship

These places will work because they give you repeated, low-pressure exposure to the same people over time. You can pick any of these places that are comfortable for you.

How Do Community Groups and Churches Help You Build Connections Fast?

Faith-based communities will make you grow your new social circle easily. Here is how they can help you build connections fast:

Built-In Structure and Regular Contact

If you're in a congregation, you're likely to meet on the same day, at the same time, every week. This timeline does the hard work of scheduling for you. With this predictability, you have a hassle-free adult social calendar that makes it easy for you to make friends.

Smaller Groups Within the Larger Community

Most churches also run small groups, volunteer teams, or ministry committees. The small groups shrink the large congregation down to a few people you'll see regularly.

If you're planning to attend churches in Naperville, IL, most congregations have small newcomer programs that make it easy to interact with new people.

A Reason to Reach Out Beyond the Building

Faith communities tend to normalize checking in on new members. They'll invite you for dinner or pair you with a point of contact, removing a lot of the awkwardness of making the first move yourself.

How to Meet People in a New City

The first few days in a new city set the tone for how long you'll adjust in a new city. Here are some of the best ways to make friends as an adult after you move to a new city:

Join one recurring social activity.

Attend your workplace's informal social events.

Say yes to every sensible invitation for the first month.

Ask a coworker, neighbor, or new acquaintance to coffee directly.

Follow up within 48 hours after any good interaction.

You have to build momentum in your interactions. Choosing to interact with people intentionally for a few weeks builds a rhythm that carries you past the first discomfort you feel after you move to a new city.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Normal to Feel Lonely for The First Few Months in a New City?

Yes, it is normal to feel a bit lonely in the first few months after relocating to a new city. The loneliness comes even if you're genuinely excited about moving to a new city.

This isolation isn't a sign you made the wrong decision. It's just a genuine result of losing your whole existing social infrastructure at once. Once you start meeting new people, the loneliness will reduce.

How Long Does It Take to Build a Solid Friend Group After Moving?

As a newcomer, you may see a change somewhere between three and six months of consistent effort. However, it may take about a year to genuinely solidify into a close friend group.

When it comes to forming friendships, it takes around 50 hours of shared time to move from acquaintance to casual friend. You'll need over 100 hours to develop something closer. These numbers just show you need consistency to build friendships.

Can I Still Meet New People If I'm an Introvert?

Yes, you can, but your approach should be different. If you're an introvert, you don't need to attend more events. You just have to focus on fewer, smaller, more structured settings.

Small clubs and activities will work better for you than crowded networking activities.

Make Long-lasting Relationships in Your New City

Not knowing a single person in a new city can be devastating. However, you can make things easier if you know how to meet people in a new city. When you pick the recurring activities that you love and show up consistently, you'll be comfortable making friends.

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