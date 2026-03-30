If you own a lot of assets, divorce isn't just a legal transition. You have to restructure your wealth as well as control your future earning power.

As per the Institute for Family Studies, nearly 40% of first marriages are likely to end in divorce. Ending your marriage can be very stressful. When your divorce also involves asset separation, the process becomes more contentious.

Property division in a high-asset divorce isn't just about the property. You also have to deal with the emotional aspects of property settlement. During this time, you have to have the right information and support on your side.

What Are the Four Behaviors That Cause the Majority of Divorces?

A lot of marriages don't end because of one intense event. The end starts as a result of patterns that develop over time and affect the trust, intimacy, and emotional security you have within your marriage. Here are behaviors that can lead to divorce:

Poor Communication

You will have a strong marriage if you feel understood, heard, and emotionally safe. Family Counseling Service reports that 94% of couples who say they're unhappy in their marriage also experienced bad communication. If you can't communicate well with your partner, you will start having small misunderstandings that lead to ongoing frustration.

Ongoing Conflict Over Money

Money is one of the common sources of stress in a marriage. If arguments about money become constant, it can destroy the sense of partnership you enjoy in your marriage. When money issues lead to irreconcilable differences in your marriage, you should start looking into alimony laws.

Infidelity

Trust builds emotional safety in a marriage. When it's broken, your marriage can be completely shaken. If your spouse has been unfaithful, it can be hard to overcome. Your marriage may be facing a breach of trust if you've discovered:

Sexual infidelity

An emotional affair

An online relationship that has crossed emotional boundaries

This infidelity can take a toll, especially if you have children together. You not only have to think about yourself but also about child custody rights that protect your kids.

Chronic Conflict

Disagreements in a relationship are normal. However, it isn't normal when your conflict becomes hostile and disrespectful. Conflict in your marriage can become damaging if it involves:

Name-calling

Silent treatment

Physical attacks

Respect is the key to a healthy marriage. When there is a lack of respect, you will often feel unloved and unsafe.

What Are the Mistakes Couples in a High-Asset Divorce Make?

During a divorce mediation, the distribution of assets often becomes final. Here are some errors duos in a high-asset divorce make:

Trusting Your Partner Too Much

In a marriage with a lot of assets, the partner who is often financially savvy may take charge of managing all the wealth. While it may be a great relief during your marriage, it can be a big problem when you decide to divorce.

If you're left out of financial matters, you may not have information about your marital assets. Make sure you talk to Angelo Sarno, Sarno da Costa DAniello Maceri Webb LLC, to help you investigate the unknown assets.

Forgetting About Intangible Assets

Some assets in your marriage can be intangible, but highly valuable. These include:

Cryptocurrency

Burial plots

US Savings Bonds

Goodwill in a business

Intellectual property (such as trademarks)

These assets hold a lot of unseen value. A good family law attorney will help you consider these assets when making an inventory of marital property.

Hiding Assets

Some spouses often think that if they hide their property, it will not be divided in a divorce. However, hiding your assets through a third party may backfire on you. If your tricks are discovered before the divorce is final, you will lose your assets and credibility with the court.

In case your former spouse finds out after the divorce, they can have the decree set aside for fraud. Additionally, they can get three times the value of the hidden asset.

What Do You Do If Your Partner Is Hiding Financial Assets?

Disclosing all assets is a legal requirement during the divorce process. If you suspect your partner is hiding property or income, here are steps to take:

File a temporary restraining order on assets

Consider formal discovery procedures

Document suspicious financial activities

Get help from financial experts

Work with an experienced divorce attorney

A qualified divorce attorney knows about the tactics used to hide assets. As a result, they will find ways to combat them effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take to Financially Recover From Divorce?

If you're divorced, you may take about five years to recover financially. Once you get a divorce, you're at risk of facing financial difficulties. The problems come because of splitting one household into two.

As a divorcee, you now have to cover your own separate bills and expenses. If you had marital debt, you have to repay it based on the court's decision.

Repaying debt on a single income can be hard. The more debt you and your partner have going into the divorce, the higher your financial risk.

What Are Two Signs of Financial Abuse in Marriage?

Your partner withholding money or stealing money are the two signs of financial abuse in your marriage. Like other types of abuse, it may not be easy for you to recognize it at first. Financial bullying often starts with a few smaller behaviors.

As your relationship grows, the behavior may become so serious that it affects your household. Once you notice signs of financial abuse, you should get help.

What Are the Tax Consequences of Property Division During a Divorce?

Property division and transfers between spouses during a divorce are generally non-taxable. However, tax issues may arise later.

Some assets come with tax gains, such as capital gains tax on a marital home. Other assets are tax burdens in a divorce, including tax-deferred retirement accounts.

Protect Your Interests in a High-Asset Divorce Case

Dealing with a high-asset divorce can be emotionally and financially draining. To protect your interests, you have to be strategic. Ensure you partner with professional lawyers as well as valuation experts.

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