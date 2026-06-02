If you get sticker shock every time you open that monthly energy bill, it may be due to poor insulation causing air leaks or an aging HVAC system. Your home may have extensive energy waste from plugged-in devices not in use. However, some price spikes are beyond your direct control, thanks to pressure on the grid from inflation and the growth of data centers.

The Conversation reports that 1 in 3 American households is struggling to pay energy bills. Sadly, this means energy insecurity has increased since the pandemic year, when the number was around 27%, partially helped by relief payments and bans on utility shutoffs. Americans can find some relief from these higher bills with a few adjustments, starting with better home maintenance, from appliance servicing to sealing cracks.

Why Is My Energy Bill Higher and Higher?

Even if your direct usage hasn't increased, your bills may take flight due to poor home insulation. Weatherstripping that becomes worn down or unsealed areas leave the door open for heated or cooled air to escape.

As energy escapes your home, your HVAC system must work overtime to keep your space at a more comfortable temperature. Your heating and cooling system can account for the largest portion of your energy bill, as much as half of the expenses.

An aging HVAC system becomes less efficient and can take longer to reach the same temperature as a more efficient one. That's why it's important to keep it serviced so filters won't become clogged or dirty, which restricts airflow and consumes excessive power just to run normally.

What Is a Phantom Load?

Also known as "vampire power" or "stand-by power", examples of phantom load happen when electricity continues to be consumed even though your electronics and appliances are turned off. It occurs because they're still plugged into an outlet.

A typical modern device is never completely shut down but simply remains in a low-powered stand-by state, which permits activation of verbal commands or instantly turns on when you press a button.

According to the US Department of Energy, electronic vampires may be costing you $100 annually, as standby power usage accounts for 5% to 10% of residential energy usage. Your home entertainment systems are the biggest drain.

What Home Upgrades Can I Make to Lower Home Energy Bills?

The top home improvement upgrade to reduce energy costs is sealing your home from the attic to the basement. With Phantom Foam residential insulation, you can protect your home with spray foam that is applied as a liquid and expands to fill gaps, capable of bonding to various materials from masonry to metal.

Install a smart thermostat to further optimize your home temperature, as it can adjust temperature when you're away. If your AC is near the end of its lifespan or is constantly breaking down, it may be time to install a more high-efficiency one.

If you're still using those old iridescent lightbulbs, switch them out for more energy-saving LED ones. LED lighting reduces energy use by as much as 75%. Installing motion sensor-activated ones also ensures that lights aren't left on for too long.

Are Some High Utility Bill Causes External?

Your energy bill increase may be affected by your regional grid demand. The expansion of data centers using excessive energy across the country is having a direct effect on homeowners' price spikes. As utility companies and governments work on an aging infrastructure, customers feel the pain in their bills.

Global warming is a constant topic, as it is causing more extreme weather events, particularly hotter weather. As a result, you may end up having to use your HVAC system more and at a higher temperature to remain comfortable and avoid heat-related illnesses. An upgraded HVAC system and a sealed home can help mitigate this outside issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Find Out What Is Causing My Electric Bill to Be So High?

Start by checking the utility online portal for smart meter data, which can help you pinpoint exactly which day your usage spiked. From there, you can start to investigate where your major energy vampires are in your home.

In many cases, the top energy hog is your HVAC system and old, outdated appliances. Your water heater may also be a culprit, but the HVAC system often uses 40% to 50% of energy, which is likely to increase on a hotter planet.

Is It Cheaper to Do the Washing After 6 PM?

Whether it's cheaper to do a load of laundry after 6 PM depends on your energy provider. Those on a Time-of-Use (TOU) or a variable-rate plan have off-peak hours starting from 7 PM or 9 PM, with peak spikes occurring between 4 PM and 7 PM. However, those on a flat-fee energy plan have the same cost regardless of the time you wash your load.

Does Using Cold Water Save Money?

Doing a cold water wash helps the home budget, as 75% to 90% of your washing machine energy goes towards heating the water. You may cut your energy expenditure in half by opting for cold cycles, according to GE appliances.

Cold water cycles have other monetary benefits as they prevent colors from fading and minimize fabric shrinkage. There's also less detergent and mineral buildup in your machine, which helps avoid maintenance. You could save time and energy associated with ironing, as cold water also reduces wrinkles in clothing.

Conserve Energy and Your Budget with the Right Upgrades

You're not alone as an American homeowner with a rising energy bill. Raising fees from aging infrastructure upkeep or excessive spikes stemming from data center usage may be out of your control.

However, at home, you can make some adjustments and ease the burden on those bills. Unplug things that are not in use, keep on top of appliance maintenance, and most importantly, make sure your home is sealed to avoid having cold or heated air escape. With some adjustments, those utility bills may flatten out and give your family the relief they deserve.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.