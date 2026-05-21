Faith communities provide support beyond discussing the Bible and other religious documents, as they can be an outlet for emotional and mental well-being to build relationships with others who share similar ideals. Communities also often provide charitable action, from food drives to job training to housing support. Those healing from substance abuse can get nonjudgmental support, including spiritual guidance and residential recovery programs for a healing environment.

Pew Research Center analysis concluded that religious group affiliation expanded with the population growth, with Christians remaining the biggest group at 2.3 billion members, followed by muslims whose numbers increased by 347 million. However, Buddhist numbers decreased to 324 million - a drop of 19 million. These growing numbers include younger people seeking spiritual guidance and real-time camaraderie.

What Is the Role of Faith in a Modern Society?

Healthy faith communities can provide emotional support that some people may not have in their private lives. According to the 2017 study for Current Directions in Psychological Science by VanderWeele, regular participation in religious services is associated with:

Mental and physical health

Life satisfaction

Character

Close social relationships

Less frequent smoking initiation/greater cessation

People may have an outlet to be held accountable for their actions while also having help when recovering from adversity. Ideally, it can provide a moral and ethical framework for making better daily decisions while also sharing cultural values.

As more people feel isolated from overreliance on technology and social media, faith-based communities can mitigate that by:

Providing the ability to be a part of a tight-knit group

Regular socialization and structure

Sharing practices

Relationships that may start from shared beliefs and potentially extend beyond that

One of the easiest ways to build organic friendships and relationships is by consistently seeing people in the same area, from school to work. Church and other faith-based outlets provide regular weekly meetups for people to keep seeing the same faces and have organic discussions that make it feasible to build relationships over time. In addition to a regular church meet-up, some may attend Bible study and activities related to helping the community.

Clearview support services serve all members of the community and have specialized services from preschool to student church ministry.

How Can Faith Communities Help Secular People?

When it comes to supporting those who may be vulnerable or in need of help, faith communities and partnerships have often stepped up to the plate. When these organizations and churches agree to provide emergency care to people, one doesn't have to be a member of the church in order to benefit.

Outreach programs from churches include collaborating with local schools to provide tutoring and mentorship. Some faith leaders also help educate the local communities about addiction and recovery while providing a supportive environment for those in recovery.

They supply:

Residential programs

Recovery-focused fellowships

Peer-to-peer support

There have also been countless food drives and housing assistance to help those in need, especially when it comes to emergency assistance. As the United States deals with rising food prices and unemployment, more families are struggling to feed their households. Luckily, more faith organizations have stepped in with food banks feeding record numbers of people.

In Alexandria, VA, local faith leaders partnered with the mayor to prevent massive evictions. According to NBC Washington, the partnership with Alfred Street Church's SEEK campaign helped pay back $1 million in back rent, so 450 families had the chance to retain their homes.

Are Younger People Attending Church More?

Yes, for the first time in decades, younger people from millennials to Generation Z are the most regular churchgoers and are outpacing older generations. This resurgence has been fueled in part by their genuine spiritual curiosity and the desire for real belonging that social media likes don't provide.

As of 2020, their average attendance was about one weekend a month. These attendance rates are nearly double what they were five years ago, according to Barna Group research.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an Example of Faith in Everyday Life?

In addition to trusting something that may be unseen, practicing faith every day shows itself in practical actions. For many, it means practicing forgiveness and offering grace, even when it's hard to do so.

Prayer and meditation in uncertain times can help people feel some solace when things are beyond their control. That's why some people wake up every morning to pray, meditate, and journal about their overall goals and what may be frustrating them at the moment.

One example of showing faith is individual acts of kindness and regular volunteering. Many people do volunteer work through their church, from food drives to helping the homeless.

Many people also use their faith to help overcome personal fears. Having core foundational beliefs can help one transform anxiety into courage to take action to get a new job or a new activity, like overcoming the fear of the water to learn how to swim.

What Are Examples of Good Faith?

When someone says "acting in good faith," they mean dealing with people honestly and with fairness. One should intend to fulfill their promises without taking advantage.

In business, it is making reasonable negotiations, fulfilling your deal, and not hindering performance.

Financial matters should always involve honest disclosures, such as your medical history when applying for insurance. On the insurance company's end, it means not hindering claims by finding unscrupulous reasons not to make payouts that customers are rightfully entitled to.

Having Faith May Add to Your Life

Access to faith communities provides an opportunity to express shared beliefs with others. Seeing the same people on a regular basis provides a sense of belonging and the ability to build organic relationships over time. It also provides an opportunity to reach back to the community.

People may need help with hunger relief, housing assistance, and general emotional support. As the population increases and technology continues to expand, more people are looking for a more personalized outlet to connect with others and have a positive sense of belonging in a local environment. A healthy church and other faith-based programs can supply this for many globally.

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