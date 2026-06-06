Moving to another country can be really exciting, but many Americans find that living in Europe brings unexpected hurdles. Adjusting to new systems and different social customs can make the whole experience feel overwhelming at times.



According to data from the U.S. Federal Register analyzed by CS Global Partners, about 1,285 U.S. citizens moved abroad in the first quarter of 2025. That's more than double the number from the previous quarter. However, what often starts as a thrilling adventure can quickly turn into a wake-up call.



People often dream about scenic train trips, visiting historic cities, and achieving a better work-life balance. While those perks are definitely part of the picture, everyday life isn't always as easy as it seems from afar.



The good news is that most of these issues improve with time. Learning from others' experiences can help you navigate your expat life in Europe and make the adjustment smoother.

Why Does Everyday Bureaucracy Feel So Complicated?

One of the first surprises many expats encounter is the amount of paperwork involved in everyday life. Opening a bank account, registering an address, applying for residency, or obtaining local identification can require multiple appointments and extensive documentation. In some countries, missing a single document can delay the process for weeks.

Americans who are used to completing tasks online may find it frustrating when offices require in-person visits or paper forms. Patience becomes an essential skill when dealing with government procedures.

You Cannot Assume Everyone Speaks English

While English is widely spoken in many European cities, you cannot rely on it everywhere. Many government offices, medical services, and local businesses still operate mainly in the local language.

Even learning a few basic phrases can make a real difference. People usually appreciate the effort, and it can make everyday life much easier when you are settling into a new country.

Making Friends Takes More Time Than Expected

Building a social circle abroad is often harder than many people anticipate. It is less about instant connection and more about steady, repeated contact over time.

In the United States, casual conversations can quickly turn into friendships. However, people in some European countries can seem reserved at first. Friendships usually grow in places where you keep seeing the same people, such as:

Language classes

Sports clubs or gyms

Volunteer groups

Work-Life Looks Different

In the US, work culture is often fast-paced and achievement-driven. Many jobs come with longer working hours, fewer mandatory vacation days, and an expectation that you should still be reachable after work. Career progress is also closely tied to personal identity for many people.

In much of Europe, work and personal life are more clearly separated. Employees are more likely to have longer paid holidays and shorter average working hours.

Communication styles at work can also differ. American workplaces often emphasize enthusiasm and collaboration, while some European workplaces may come across as more direct or formal, especially at first.

Why Is Cultural Adjustment More Challenging Than People Expect?

Cultural adjustment extends beyond language and food. Small differences can appear throughout daily life:

Shopping hours may be shorter

Customer service expectations may differ

Public transportation etiquette may be unfamiliar

Meals are slower, with emphasis on conversation

Tipping is minimal compared to the U.S.

In many European countries, people communicate more directly than Americans are used to. People also tend to be more private, so early conversations may stay fairly general and take time to warm up.

Missing Home Is Completely Normal

Many people expect the practical aspects of relocation to be the hardest part. Instead, emotional challenges often catch them off guard.

Missing birthdays, holidays, and casual hangouts can feel more intense than expected. Being in different time zones can make you feel disconnected, since even small things like a quick call have to be coordinated.

This does not mean relocating was a mistake, and it will get easier once you start building a new routine in your new country.

What Financial Surprises Catch Americans Off Guard?

Financial systems can be confusing. For starters, the way credit works is not the same everywhere. In the US, credit cards are central to everyday spending, but in parts of Europe, debit cards and bank transfers are used more often.

Rental applications often require different paperwork, and in some places, landlords expect more documentation up front than Americans are used to. Setting up utilities or insurance may also involve more steps and less online convenience.

U.S. citizens must file taxes even when living abroad. Depending on the country, you may also owe local taxes. That means learning how both systems work, which can be frustrating at first.

For example, people moving to Germany must familiarize themselves with US taxes for Americans living in Germany, in addition to local tax rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Difficult for Americans To Move to Europe?

The process depends on the destination country and the visa category. Employment, education, retirement, and family connections are common pathways. However, obtaining legal residency is only one part of the transition.

Adapting to local regulations, housing requirements, and cultural expectations also presents additional challenges.

Can Americans Access Healthcare in Europe?

Yes, but access depends on residency status, visa type, and sometimes employment. In most cases, expats need to register with the local healthcare system once they become residents. Some also choose private or supplemental insurance, depending on the country and their needs.

Healthcare systems in Europe vary, and procedures, referral processes, and insurance rules often differ from those Americans are used to. Research healthcare options before moving to Europe, and don't assume the process will mirror the U.S.

How Expensive Is Daily Life in Europe Compared To the US?

Costs vary widely. Some countries, like Switzerland, are as expensive or even more expensive than the US, while others are cheaper. Groceries, transport, and healthcare are often more affordable, but rent in major cities can still be high.

What No One Tells You About Living in Europe

Living in Europe offers incredible opportunities, but American expat experiences show that cultural adjustment, financial surprises, and bureaucratic hurdles often catch newcomers off guard. It requires patience, flexibility, and planning, but it can also be one of the most rewarding chapters of your life.

Considering life in Europe? Find more resources on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.