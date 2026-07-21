Cycling safety is now even more paramount, as more cyclists hitting the road means more new riders lacking defensive riding experience and needing more basic handling skills and situational awareness. Adding to this need for bicycle, motor vehicle, and overall road safety is the surge in new drivers, combined with the influx of larger, heavier cars.

As a July 2026 article from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's State Smart Transportation Initiative (SSTI) notes, over the past few decades, vehicles have become much larger in the United States. It also notes that research shows these bigger cars make roads more dangerous for everyone.

What Is the Most Important Cycling Safety Rule?

There's no single "most" important rule for cycling safety, as several core rules contribute to rider and bicycle safety, including predictability. Predictability in terms of bicycling means always:

Riding in a straight line

Signaling turns

Riding with the flow of traffic

Cyclists with predictable behaviors eliminate sudden surprises for other motorists. It helps foster road order, minimizing the risk of accidents involving bicycle riders and motor vehicles.

Another critical basic bike safety rule is wearing essential safety gear at all times. Helmets, in particular, can save lives.

According to the Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute, around 60% of bicycle-related crash fatalities nationwide involve a head injury. Bike safety products, particularly helmets, can reduce the risk of brain injuries by 66% to 88%.

Where Do Most Bicycle Accidents Happen?

Most bicycle accidents in the United States occur in urban areas. They also happen more frequently due to collisions with motor vehicles.

The latest report available from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) shows that 1,075 bicyclists died in the U.S. in 2024 alone. Key statistics related to the locations of these fatalities include:

81% or 858 deaths in urban areas

19% or 200 deaths in rural locations

61% or 658 of all bicycle-related fatalities happened in non-intersections

39% or 414 of all bicycle-related deaths occurred at intersections

Why Has Cycling Safety Become More Paramount as More Cyclists Hit the Road?

The need for bicycle safety has become all the more crucial, as the growing number of people who ride bicycles indicates an increase in new riders hitting the roads. Further underscoring this is the expanding preference for larger, heavier vehicles, which are more likely to kill or cause more severe injuries.

Growing Population of Cyclists

In its most recent biennial U.S. Bicycling Participation Study (2024), PeopleForBikes, the largest U.S. bicycle advocacy organization, noted that 112 million Americans cycled at least once in 2024. It represents the highest participation rate since the organization first conducted the study in 2014.

The growing number of new cyclists is undoubtedly welcome news, since cycling is not only good for one's health but also for the environment. New bicycle riders, however, often lack riding skills and road experience.

Some examples of skills and techniques new riders may lack and should hone are:

Proper baking techniques, such as simultaneous modulation of both brakes

Visual scanning, which helps keep the bike upright and moving forward in a straight line

Low-speed balance and control, helping ensure the bike stays upright even as it moves slowly

Gear-shifting efficiency, honed through learning how to anticipate necessary shifts for terrain changes

Head checks, which involve looking over the shoulder for traffic while keeping the bike and body steady

Safe cycling at night, including maximizing visibility and implementing defensive road tactics

Surge in New Drivers

Just like new cyclists, new drivers lack experience, both in driving and sharing the streets with other road users. New drivers may not be as adept at defensive driving, either, and could be more susceptible to distracted driving.

Unfortunately, distracted driving is one of the most frequently occurring accidents involving cyclists, according to this guide by experienced bicycle accident lawyers in Marietta, GA.

The combination of more new riders and drivers warrants increased bicycle safety, because the more inexperienced road users there are, the higher the likelihood of collisions, both in frequency and severity.

Increasing Number of Larger and Heavier Vehicles

Sales for light trucks, which include sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks, have overtaken small, traditional passenger car sales (e.g., sedans and hatchbacks) over the years.

According to statistics from TD Economics published in June 2026, 84% of vehicle sales from the previous month (May 2026) comprised light trucks. It was roughly the same as last year's share.

More SUVs and pickups sharing the roads with cyclists, particularly new riders, means a significantly higher risk of more severe crashes occurring. Such vehicles are larger and heavier, so their crashing into cyclists can cause more considerable property damage, injuries, and even fatalities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Biggest Safety Concern for Bicyclists?

One of the biggest safety concerns for bicyclists is their lack of protection despite sharing the same roads, side by side, with cars and trucks. Unlike motorists and their passengers, cyclists don't have a metal frame surrounding them.

The lack of protection, combined with the lack of physical separation from motor vehicles, makes collisions with cars and trucks a severe safety risk for cyclists, whether at mid-block sections or intersections. If a car crashes into a bicycle rider, it can easily crush the cyclist or propel them into the air.

What Are the Leading Causes of Bicycle Deaths?

Motor vehicle collisions are among the leading causes of fatalities among bicycle riders.

As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points out, cyclists failing to yield the right of way was the highest factor in deadly bike crashes in 2024. Riders not being visible was the next highest factor.

Falls among riders are also common causes of bicycle injuries and fatalities. Such incidents don't always involve collisions with others. They can result from road hazards (e.g., debris or potholes), operating a bicycle under the influence, or mechanical failures (such as blown tires or broken chains).

Cycling Safety Means Defensive and Predictable Riding

Cycling safety has become more critical than ever, given the growing number of new bicycle riders, drivers, and larger, heavier vehicles. It begins with defensive riding/driving, constant predictability, and improved visibility, which can help minimize and mitigate falls and crashes involving cyclists.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.